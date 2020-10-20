New Video by Kuiken Brothers Discusses the Impact of Rail Transportation On Local Community

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuiken Brothers is excited to announce the launch of its latest video "The Importance of Rail to A Modern Building Material Supplier." In this video, president Doug Kuiken and VP of operations Matt Kuiken discuss the impact that acquiring shipments of lumber and building materials by rail has on their customers, the environment, and their local communities in New Jersey and New York.

Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc Access to rail played a major factor in the company's decision to expand into its ninth location in Newark, NJ. Opened in late 2019, the 10-acre site features 1,700 feet of track which stretches through the property to Newark Bay and can accommodate over 20 rail cars of material at once. Additionally, the site is situated on Newark Bay commercial waterfront with deep water berth access for future growth and logistics opportunities. "Each year we receive over 500 rail cars of building materials by rail," says Doug Kuiken. "It would take approximately 1,500 tractor trailers to deliver an equivalent amount of material. That is a significant savings in fuel and resources as well as a drastic reduction of vehicle traffic on our already congested roadways."

Kuiken Brothers currently operates five locations with active rail siding (Emerson, Midland Park, Succasunna, Newark, Warwick) which provides the company with direct access to the premier manufacturers and producers in North America. This ensures a consistent supply of premium building materials (engineered and dimensional lumber, plywood, and drywall) for their customers.

"Rail is good for industry," says Matt Kuiken. "It allows us to contract with mills in the Pacific Northwest and bring product directly to our site. This simplifies the supply chain, which allows us to relay those savings to our customers."

Access to rail played a major factor in the company's decision to expand into its ninth location in Newark, NJ. Opened in late 2019, the 10-acre site features 1,700 feet of track which stretches through the property to Newark Bay and can accommodate over 20 rail cars of material at once. Additionally, the site is situated on Newark Bay commercial waterfront with deep water berth access for future growth and logistics opportunities.

Established in 1912, Kuiken Brothers has grown to become the leading supplier of residential and commercial building materials with a focus on serving the needs of professional contractors and homeowners in the region. With a staff of more than 300 employees, the company has a total of nine locations, eight in New Jersey—in Fair Lawn, Emerson, Midland Park, Wantage, Garfield, Succasunna, Roseland and Newark and one in Warwick, New York.

