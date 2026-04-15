New WaterWipes® Products Redefine Intimate Care for All Women

The beloved baby and toddler wipe brand is now offering minimal-ingredient care for a gentle and effective clean in all stages of life

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterWipes® is setting a new standard for what feminine and adult care should be with the expansion of the brand's personal care portfolio, introducing two new ranges: Feminine and Incontinence Care Wipes.

WaterWipes® New Feminine Wipes WaterWipes® New Incontinence Wipes

From supporting parents with newborn and toddler care to now addressing the evolving intimate health needs across every life stage, the brand is disrupting an industry that too often defaults to masking, treating, or erasing rather than simply caring for and protecting. These new ranges move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions to offer purposeful care designed to support healthy skin and natural microbiomes — whether it's daily feminine hygiene, menstrual support or managing aging skin.

Made with minimal ingredients and over 99% water for a gentle yet effective clean, both new product lines stay true to what consumers already know and love about WaterWipes®. They're also gynecologist- and dermatologist-approved, pH friendly and designed for delicate skin.

Feminine Care: Simplifying What Women Really Need

Between pads, tampons, vaginal deodorant, douches, and overly fragrant soaps and body washes, the feminine care aisle would lead women to believe they need a 12-step routine for their vulva. WaterWipes® is proud to introduce a product that cares for and protects what's already there, proving that vulvas don't need to be fixed or masked. WaterWipes® Feminine Wipes are available in three distinct formulas, and each designed to contain as few ingredients as possible to ensure their suitability for vulva skin.

WaterWipes® Sensitive, Refreshing and Cleansing Feminine Wipes are made to be pH friendly, kind to intimate skin, help freshen up daily and support menstrual hygiene. The new line also received the Kind to Microbiome certification.

Sensitive Wipes are made with just two ingredients, including 99.9% water, and are great for mild cleansing for intimate sensitive skin.

Refreshing Wipes contain aloe vera and botanicals to boost hydration, while offering odor technology with postbiotics to remove odor.

Cleansing Wipes offer enhanced cleansing and soothe skin with botanicals (cucumber and soap nut extracts).

Incontinence Care: Supporting with Confidence

Building on the philosophy of minimal-ingredient care, WaterWipes® recognized another gap in women's intimate health: despite affecting an estimated 50% of adult women¹, urinary incontinence remains a conversation women have in silence. Rather than creating products designed to help women erase the evidence in silence, WaterWipes® is introducing Incontinence Care Wipes — extending the same minimal-ingredient philosophy to support women's sensitive, aging intimate skin with care.

This new care range is designed to support women in the moments that matter most, with extra-large wipes that are crafted from soft, cloth-like spun lace material. Featuring a gentle yet effective 3-in-1 clean, WaterWipes® Incontinence Care Wipes are perfect for use after accidental leakage, after using the toilet for a freshen up, when changing a pad or when access to a shower or full washroom is limited. The range offers three tailored care solution so women can choose the right clean for their specific needs, not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Sensitive+ Body & Intimate are made with 99.9% water and minimal ingredients; this gentle wipe delivers a simple, effective clean made to support your skin's natural balance.

Sensitive+ Intimate Care Light removes odor while protecting your skin barrier with pro vitamin B5 and coconut water.

Sensitive+ Intimate Care Ultra is thicker, stronger and built for demanding situations, providing robust clean, advanced odor removal, instant post-cleanse hydration and intensive skin barrier care when you need it most.

"We began our brand supporting parents with a wipe that's best for newborn and children's skin. Now, we're excited to expand our range to support all stages of life," said Jennifer Foley, president and general manager of WaterWipes® Americas. "We're dedicated to protecting the most sensitive skin, all while supporting delicate microbiomes. Each formula in these new ranges ensures every woman will find the right fit for her unique needs."

WaterWipes® Feminine Wipes are available now at Target and Amazon. WaterWipes® Incontinence Care Wipes are available now at Walgreens and Amazon. To learn more about WaterWipes®, visit waterwipes.com.

1Claim referenced here: https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/is-urine-incontinence-normal-for-women

About WaterWipes®

WaterWipes® are made using unique water technology, minimal ingredients and over 99% purified water. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and are so gentle they can also be used on premature babies.

SOURCE WaterWipes