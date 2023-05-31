New Wave Group AB sets record day for share split

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ) on 16 May 2023, a resolution was passed on a subdivision of the company's shares whereby each existing share will be subdivided into two shares of the same class (2-for-1 share split). The Board has now decided that the record day for the execution of the share split shall be 13 June 2023.

The last day of trading in New Wave Group AB's shares before the split is 9 June 2023. The first day of trading in New Wave Group AB's shares after the split is 12 June 2023. Due to the split, the shares in New Wave Group AB will be traded under new ISIN codes starting from 12 June 2023. The new ISIN code for the A share is SE0020356962 and the new ISIN code for the B share is SE0020356970. In connection with the split, the B share will take over the existing trading venue on Nasdaq Stockholm. The A share will remain unlisted.

The split of the company's shares will occur automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. The new number of shares is expected to be registered in each shareholder's securities account on 14 June 2023.

After the split, the total number of shares in the company will amount to 132,687,086, of which 39,415,360 are shares of series A and 93,271,726 are shares of series B.
  
For further information, please contact: 
CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01
Email: [email protected]
 
Deputy Group CEO
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 (0) 703 62 56 11
Email: [email protected]
 

