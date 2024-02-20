New Wave Group AB updates financial targets and increase the operating margin target from 15 to 20%

News provided by

New Wave Group

20 Feb, 2024, 01:13 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Wave Group AB (publ) has updated its financial targets. The targets are being updated to reflect New Wave Group's strategic priorities regarding profitability and financial stability in combination with previously established growth target.

Updated financial goals

New Wave Group's board of directors has adopted the following financial targets, implying an increase in the operating margin and equity targets:

New Wave Group strives for sustainable and profitable sales growth through expansion in its three operating segments: Corporate, Sports & Leisure and Gifts & Home Furnishings. Over a period of one business cycle, the Group's growth target is between 10 and 20% per year, of which between 5 and 10% is organic growth, and a 20% operating margin (previously 15%). In addition, New Wave Group has an equity ratio target meaning that the equity ratio should not fall below 40% (previously 30%) over one business cycle.

Capital markets day

Later today, in connection with its capital market day, New Wave Group will present the company's updated financial targets and its strategic priorities.

Gothenburg on 20 February 2024

For further information, please contact:
CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01
Email: [email protected]

CFO
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 12
Email: [email protected]

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 7.00 a.m. CET on February 20th, 2024.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE New Wave Group

Also from this source

YEAR-END REPORT 2023 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

PERIOD 1 OCTOBER – 31 DECEMBER 2023 Net sales amounted to SEK 2,735.9 million, which was 3% lower than last year (SEK 2,815.1 million). Currency...

Invitation to New Wave Group's Capital Markets Day

New Wave Group AB is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The presentations will ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.