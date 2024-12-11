New Wave of Boutique Hotels Enhances Outer Banks Lodging Landscape

MANTEO, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks of North Carolina continues to diversify its accommodation offerings with the opening of several distinctive boutique hotels throughout the past year, riding a significant wave of rebranding, renovations and new construction in the hotel industry on the Outer Banks. "It's an exciting time to book," says Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. "Travelers can enjoy a host of choices for their overnight experience in 2025, from historic hotels to new independent properties, in addition to vacation rental homes, inns, cottage courts and campgrounds that have become calling cards for the destination. Couple this trend with our new direct booking partnership with Ripe and we're anticipating an exciting year ahead at outerbanks.org." Beginning early 2025, visitors will be able to book their hotel stays directly from the official tourism website with other lodging types to follow.

The town of Manteo has enjoyed a wave of new hotel construction and redevelopment along with beach communities on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in the past year and more. The Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse welcomes visitors from all over to stroll the charming waterfront and immerse in the southern coastal culture of the Outer Banks.

Manteo's charming town waterfront has emerged as a hub for boutique lodging, welcoming three unique properties. The Pearl Hotel, opened in 2024, features 16 individually designed rooms and two luxury family suites, crowned by an exclusive rooftop greenspace overlooking Roanoke Sound. Each room showcases curated global design elements, from Italian touches to themed experiences including bridal, garden, and nautical motifs. Hotel Manteo, a 2023 transformation of the historic Elizabethan Inn, blends coastal Carolina inspiration with contemporary amenities. The property expanded its offerings in 2024 with the addition of Firetender Grill, enhancing Manteo's dining scene. Completing the town's boutique hotel triangle, The Manteo House opened in 2023, offering corporate retreat space and luxury accommodations in a preserved historic setting along Shallowbag Bay. Manteo and surrounding Roanoke Island is highly regarded as cultural and artistic community, being home to several attractions and museums, satisfying waterfront shopping and restaurants serving a range of palettes.

In Nags Head, the iconic Owen's Hotel has been reimagined as Mia's Boutique Hotel, featuring three distinct buildings with oceanfront luxury suites equipped with full kitchens. Further south, the Jonathan Adler-designed Pamlico Station Edgecamp opened in 2024, bringing national recognition through features in Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. The property offers a fully equipped residential-style experience in Cape Hatteras. Looking ahead to summer 2025, Kill Devil Hills will welcome at least one new flag hotel rebrand, adding to the beach's expanding hotel options. Lighthouses, national and state parks and several fishing piers and bathhouses for accessing the best beaches on the East Coast, along with restaurants only found on the Outer Banks serving locally caught seafood can complete your perfect OBX getaway when paired with the right accommodation for you.

Visitors are invited to check out the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau event calendar to build out their preferred travel weeks with vacation ideas for 2025 https://www.outerbanks.org/events/. For more information about visiting the Outer Banks, visit www.outerbanks.org.

