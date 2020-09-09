New Web Series Offers A Look Inside The Minds Of Esports Champions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and Evil Geniuses, one of the most iconic esports organizations in the world, are teaming up to give the public an all-access look at the world of championship caliber professional gamers. Inside the Mind, a four-part web series sponsored by LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, premieres on September 10, 2020 at 12:00pm ET and will drop new episodes every Thursday on the Evil Geniuses YouTube Channel featuring top-ranked players including Tarik, Arteezy, HelloKittyRicki and FearItself.

Each week, Inside the Mind will give viewers an in-depth look at how pro gamers act, strategize and think, providing a glimpse inside the championship mentality it takes to win at the highest level. The web series will also highlight the critically acclaimed LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor lineup and other best-in-class tools that elite players rely on to maintain their competitive edge.

"Like any elite competitor, the mentality and dedication of an esports champion is inspiring and this series provides a fascinating look into what drives them to reach the top of their sport," said Peggy Ang, LG USA's senior vice president of marketing. "Our partnership with Evil Geniuses is an ideal marriage of world-class esports professionals and our LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, the #1 Gaming-Designed Monitor in the US1. LG UltraGear not only provides an immersive, innovative gaming experience, but also allows gamers to stay in the flow state while performing at the highest level competitively."

As a companion to the Inside the Minds series, Evil Geniuses pros will face off against opponents on a live-streamed, interactive, two-hour broadcast on Twitch each week. The live broadcast will showcase not only their unique talents but also the portfolio of LG UltraGear world's first IPS gaming monitors, featuring 1ms response time, 144hz and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility. The players will be equipped to win using an LG UltraGear customized to fit their playing style and game genre, favored by to esports pros for their balance of quality and lightning speed. The new LG 27GN950 UltraGear offers the world's first 4K IPS 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display combined with UHD Nano IPS technology and 144hz. For an advantage and to stay in the zone, competitive PC gamers no longer have to sacrifice picture quality for response time and refresh rate, as LG's UltraGear monitors allow the best of both worlds. Fans can watch and interact by visiting the player's channel on www.twitch.tv/ during the live-stream.

Throughout the live streams there will be giveaways, including LG UltraGear monitors, customized jerseys from Evil Geniuses' online shop and Twitch subscription "sub-bombs", rewarding both the pros, streamers and their fans for their victory.

The web series and ensuing live stream showcase is an extension of the partnership between LG Electronics USA and Evil Geniuses that was announced earlier this year, naming LG UltraGear as the Official Gaming Monitor of the esports organization.

"Partnering with an innovative product like the LG UltraGear keeps our pro players equipped with the very best on their journey towards competitive glory'," said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, chief executive officer of Evil Geniuses. "We're excited to go deeper with this latest collaboration and look forward to giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at insight from our players and a few additional surprises throughout the web series and live stream showcase."

Inside the Mind Web Series Schedule Episode 1: Tarik September 10 – 12:00pm ET Episode 2: Arteezy September 17 – 12:00pm ET Episode 3: HelloKittyRicki September 24 – 12:00pm ET Episode 4: FearItself October 1 – 12:00pm ET

The live-stream battle series features four events that will air on Twitch in the days following each Inside the Mind episode:

September 14, 2020 9:00pm EST : Tarik "Tarik" Celik , a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro known as the Content King, will play with LG's new 27GN950 monitor, which won a CES ® 2020 Innovation Award and Red Dot Design Award, and is the latest addition to LG's industry-leading lineup of ultra-fast IPS gaming displays. Since joining Evil Geniuses, Tarik has added an impressive list of titles to his pro career including Blast Premier Spring 2020 American Finals, ESL One New York 2019 and StarSeries i-League Season 8. Designed for him to get the best possible visual experience no matter the map, the 27GN950 delivers an incredible experience with unmatched color depth and the highest display quality, vivid colors and unprecedented viewing angles.

September 21, 2020 9:00pm EST : Artour "Arteezy" Babaey , one of the most storied competitors in DOTA history, will be equipped with the 27GN750 monitor - featuring the excellent picture quality of LG's advanced IPS displays, producing lifelike images with rich natural colors coupled with an attractive 240Hz refresh rate. The 2-time MarsTV DOTA 2 champion will showcase his combination of flawless mechanics and unparalleled efficiency on the 27-inch IPS monitor with a wider viewing angle ideal for gaming.

September 28, 2020 9:00pm EST : Ricki "HelloKittyRicki" Ortiz , a fighting game pro who specializes in the Marvel vs. Capcom and Street Fighter series will battle on the 27GN950, to take advantage of the world's first 4K IPS 1ms GTG display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Giving HelloKittyRicki a total sense of immersion with the best viewing experience available on any monitor, the 27GN950 will enable her to compete at the highest performing level as she continues to prove herself as one of the best fighters in the world.

October 5, 2020 9:00pm EST : Justin "FearItself" Kats, a Fortnite pro and a competitor at the highest level across the Halo franchise, will play on the 34GN850 that features a large 1ms IPS display and a 160Hz refresh rate. For the ultimate shooter-survival gaming experience, the 3-time MLG champion will battle on the 34GN850 that supports VESA DisplayHDR 400.

For more information on LG's 2020 UltraGear gaming monitors, visit https://www.lg.com/us/gaming-monitors.



About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses, one of the original and most recognizable brands in esports, was founded over 20 years ago on the belief that passion, commitment, and innovation could transform a beloved interest into a global phenomenon. Today, that same drive and dedication serve as the foundation of our legendary organization. From our top-tier esports teams to our industry-changing technology, our goal has always been—and will continue to be—delivering excellence.

