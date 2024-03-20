New Webinar: Clarivate in the Age of AI - Driving Innovation in Intellectual Property Management and Decision Making

--- Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Provides a Virtual Update on Strategy and Generative AI Initiatives ---

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today the launch of the third and final video in a series of Clarivate in the Age of AI webinar presentations led by the Presidents of its three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property.

The Intellectual Property (IP) video presentation highlights how Clarivate plays an important role in the IP ecosystem by serving as an indispensable partner to more than 20,000 customers. Clarivate is deeply entrenched across the global IP landscape supporting some of the most critical, non-discretionary tasks in the IP process. Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, discusses the business strategy, how we intend to align our portfolio to the market growth rate and our artificial intelligence strategy to add more value to our customers. The presentation concludes with three of our product leaders sharing demos of our recent Generative AI innovations.

Samson said: "The growth in Intellectual Property filings, globalization, and changes in country laws and regulations has increased the complexity of managing all aspects of the IP process. Our cloud-based and on-premises IP management software and managed services help our clients streamline and automate their portfolio management processes, freeing time for strategic activity and decision making. We have laid the groundwork to deliver greater value to our customers and set ourselves up for improving sustainable growth."

The Intellectual Property video webinar as well as the previously released Academia & Government and Life Sciences & Healthcare webinars can be accessed at https://clarivate.com/AI/investor-webinar.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and may use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also adversely affect our business operations. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg