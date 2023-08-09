New Website Launches for Wholesale Made in the USA Smart Turf Artificial Grass

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Turf, a leading manufacturer of artificial grass products, is proud to announce the launch of their new website for buying wholesale made in the USA artificial grass. The website is designed to provide a user-friendly experience for installers, contractors, and distributors looking to purchase high-quality artificial grass for their landscaping needs.

Smart Turf's new wholesaler's website offers a range of artificial grass products that are made in the USA, ensuring installers, contractors, and distributors receive the highest quality products available. Whether you are looking for a durable option for a sports field project or a realistic-looking grass for your customer's backyard, the website has a variety of options to choose from.

"We are excited to launch our new wholesaler website, which will make it easier for our installers, contractors, and distributors to purchase wholesale made in the USA artificial grass," said Duane Jensen, President and CEO of Catalina Home, Smart Turf's parent company. "Our products are of the highest quality and provide a sustainable alternative to natural grass. We look forward to serving our business customers and meeting their landscaping project needs."

In addition to offering a wide range of products, the website also provides detailed information about each product, including specifications, CAD drawings, and more. Wholesalers can also take advantage of the website's user-friendly interface to easily browse products and place orders.

The new website is an exciting step forward for Smart Turf, providing customers with a convenient and reliable way to purchase wholesale artificial grass made in the USA. We can proudly say that no other artificial grass manufacturing company offers this! To explore Smart Turf's new wholesaler website, exclusive for artificial grass installers, contractors, and distributors, visit BuyTurfOnline.com.

About Smart Turf:
Smart Turf is a leading manufacturer of artificial grass products for residential and commercial landscaping. Smart Turf is a division of Catalina Home, founded in 1975. Smart Turf manufactures all our products in our state-of-the-art factory located in Chatsworth, GA. We pride ourselves in supporting the US economy and future generations with jobs and economic growth and stand by our product with an industry leading 15/50 manufacturer warranty. Smart Turf is the exclusive artificial grass manufacturing partner of Microban© International and the only landscape turf to integrate Microban© antimicrobial technology into our artificial grass products.

Contact Information:
Amy Nguyen, Director of Marketing
Smart Turf
14418 Best Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
562-800-3213
[email protected]
https://smartturf.com/

