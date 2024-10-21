New West Technologies Announces Launch of StripePay for Microsoft Dynamics 365

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in the payment integration space, is proud to announce the launch of StripePay for Microsoft Dynamics 365. This cutting-edge solution leverages Stripe's world-renowned Payment Intents API, offering a powerful, scalable, and secure payment connector for businesses operating on the Dynamics 365 platform, including Commerce F&O, Finance & Supply Chain Management (F&SCM), B2B, B2C, and even Business-to-Government (B2G) operations.

StripePay for Dynamics 365 combines the signature flexibility and robust payment capture process of New West's existing suite of payment connectors with the innovative features of Stripe, including seamless token management, enhanced surcharge support, and convenient customer onboarding via secure email links for card token entry. Whether your organization is processing payments online, in-store, or across multiple global markets, StripePay provides the secure, high-performance infrastructure needed to meet your evolving business needs.

With Stripe's global reach, supporting over 135 currencies and a vast array of payment methods—ranging from credit and debit cards to digital wallets and buy now, pay later services—StripePay offers Dynamics 365 users a world-class solution that drives simplicity, security, and scale. StripePay ensures your business can meet its international payment needs while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance, thanks to Stripe's PCI-compliant platform and advanced fraud detection tools.

George Muchae, Principal & EVP, Business Development at New West Technologies, shared his enthusiasm for the launch:

"StripePay for Dynamics 365 is not just a payment connector—it's the payment solution designed to push the boundaries of what's possible for the Dynamics 365 community. From effortless token onboarding to the versatility of Stripe's API, StripePay equips businesses with the tools to streamline payments and scale securely. It's like having the performance of a supercar under the hood of your payment infrastructure—built to accelerate your growth, no matter how fast you're moving."

Beyond ease of use and flexibility, StripePay introduces game-changing features like surcharge management, allowing businesses to easily recoup credit card processing fees in applicable markets, and token onboarding through a secure emailed link, making it simple for customers to manage their payment profiles and add new cards to their account.

With its developer-friendly API and customizable endpoints, StripePay is tailor-made for businesses seeking agility and customization in their payment processes. It offers advanced features such as subscription management, invoicing, and sales tax automation—further enhancing its appeal for both SaaS and e-commerce businesses using Dynamics 365.

As New West Technologies continues to lead in payment solutions for the Dynamics 365 ecosystem, StripePay exemplifies the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and seamless user experiences.

For more information on how StripePay for Dynamics 365 can transform your business's payment processes, visit newestech.com or contact our team to learn how this innovative solution can integrate with your existing Dynamics 365 infrastructure.

SOURCE New West Technologies, Inc.