New Widex Study on Fractal Sound Stimulation in Hearing Aids Shows Positive Effects for Tinnitus Treatment and Overall Well-Being

80% of participants reported a reduction in tinnitus severity with Widex SoundRelax, an expanded library of fractal sounds designed to help wearers unwind and focus while also alleviating tinnitus.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex USA Inc . has published preliminary results of an ongoing study that validates the use of fractal sound stimulation, specifically new Widex SoundRelax tones, in treating tinnitus and supporting relaxation, concentration and well-being for all Widex wearers.

"Widex SoundRelax is the latest evolution in our evidence-based approach to tinnitus treatment, which leverages patented fractal tones algorithmically generated within Widex hearing aids. First introduced for tinnitus patients through Widex Zen tones, we've expanded the tone choices and included new modulated wave-like sounds, offering more options to help all wearers, with or without tinnitus, combat stress and sustain health," said Dana Helmink, Senior Director of Audiology and Clinical Education at Widex USA. "Thus far, our results show that Widex SoundRelax successfully builds on the company's legacy as an industry leader in tinnitus treatment, with high wearer ratings for relaxation, concentration, mood, and well-being."

The study aims to investigate whether Widex SoundRelax tones are as efficient as Widex Zen tones in treating tinnitus severity. It also seeks to confirm that the new tones can help improve well-being, as shown in ratings of relaxation, concentration, and mood.

All participants had at least some level of hearing loss and tinnitus ranging in severity from mild to severe. The study included three visits at the outset, where hearing thresholds and uncomfortable loudness levels were measured, hearing aids were fitted and three Widex SoundRelax tones were chosen by the individual.

The initial visits also included baseline answers to a range of questionnaires. Questionnaires were then answered after one, two, and four months, with six and 12-month follow-ups still to come. The participants answered several questionnaires at each point, including the Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI) and Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI), as well as 0-10 visual analogue scales for relaxation, concentration, and mood.

Thus far, responses indicate that Widex SoundRelax delivers a significant improvement in tinnitus severity within the critical first month of treatment and trends toward continued improvement over time. Additionally, the visual analogue scales showed a trend toward better relaxation, concentration, and mood over the four-month period.

Overall, 80% of participants experienced an improvement in tinnitus severity. These outcomes indicate that hearing care professionals (HCPs) can confidently recommend Widex Moment Sheer hearing aids as an all-in-one solution addressing hearing loss, tinnitus and overall well-being.

"Relaxation for all wearers is a fundamental purpose of Widex SoundRelax, and this study shows our unique fractal approach is critical to achieving it," Helmink emphasized. "Given the direct correlation between hearing loss and stress, Widex SoundRelax supports the company's mission to help HCPs elevate their practices by improving patient experiences every step of the way. Combined with the proven benefits of Widex natural sound, Widex SoundRelax ensures HCPs can improve hearing and boost the overall well-being of every patient."

Widex SoundRelax introduces a total of eight new sounds, including both relaxing music and wave-like sounds and combinations of the two in complete soundscapes tailored to the individual wearer's preferences. The wearer can activate the programs using the award-winning Widex Moment app, hearing aid button, or remote control.

To read the entire study, visit The Hearing Review's article here . For hi-res images and graphics, click here.

