Professional Drummer Mark Schulman Shifts into a New Career - and Better Hearing, Thanks to Widex SmartRIC™ Hearing Aids

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Schulman has toured as a professional drummer with some of the biggest artists on the planet. "Consequently, I've been surrounded by loud music and high ambient noise nearly all my life," he says.

This ongoing exposure to loud audio would eventually lead Mark on another path: hearing loss. By the time he hit his mid-40s, Mark was battling more than ringing in his ears; he was struggling to hear bits and pieces of conversations. This led him both to a career change to a motivational speaker – and to Pacific Hearing Audiology to fit him with Widex SmartRIC hearing aids.

"Widex has become an integral part of my acclaimed national motivational speaking tours," he says. "I speak a lot about the power of change during my presentations, and this notion really stems from my personal experience of finally accepting and embracing hearing aids as a vital part of my life."

The Toll of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Having picked up his first set of drumsticks at the age of five, performing professionally by 12, and performing on worldwide tours with Pink, Foreigner, Billy Idol, Cher and other musical megastars, Mark never dreamed hearing aids would be in his future.

From the beginning of his musical career and at every performance, Mark always wore protective hearing devices. "My mother was very conscientious about it when I was a boy and it simply became standard practice," he says. Despite taking all the right precautions, rock-and-roll eventually took its toll. "I developed mild tinnitus in my teens and just 10 minutes at the drums would make it go nuts," Mark says.

After 32 years of touring, it was time to evolve his career. The switch from drummer to motivational speaker may have given his ears a rest, but it also made his hearing issues even more noticeable. Communicating with people on a more personal level was now the crux of his career—and this was becoming increasingly harder to do. "I was missing key parts of the conversation which was impacting my ability to connect with my audience," he says. "My family was also bearing the burden of having to repeat sentences and crank the volume of the television."

Hearing loss was now affecting both Mark's professional and personal life. There was also his family history of dementia to consider. After learning that data suggests that hearing loss is one of the main causes of dementia, he made a long-overdue decision to have a hearing test.

The results were shocking yet unsurprising. "I am essentially deaf in the mid-range frequency," Mark says. "This is the same frequency range of a snare drum, so no mystery there." His first set of hearing aids boosted the mid-range but almost too much for Mark's musically trained ear. "I noticed a phase differentiation and slight alteration of pitch that made everything sound like a chorus. It was uncomfortable and made me feel anxious," he explains. And so, Mark took a different route.

"In my keynote presentations I speak about the power of attitude. We can't control so much of what happens to us, but we have the power to change the outcome based on our ability to adopt the right attitude."

With Widex, Mark Doesn't Miss a Beat

Mark practiced what he preached and gave hearing aids another chance—this time with Widex. He was relieved to discover a totally different hearing experience, both in the testing procedure and the quality of the hearing aids his hearing care professional at Pacific Hearing recommended. "The staff at Pacific Hearing treated me with concierge service the moment I arrived for my appointment," Mark reflects. "The staff was friendly and my audiologist was incredible in her coaching, support, and ability to measure my precise hearing and implement my unique profile into the Widex hearing aids."

"Situated in West Los Angeles, Pacific Hearing caters to a range of high-profile clientele – including musicians like Mark," said Dr. Gregory Frazer and Dr. Sheila Shalom of Pacific Hearing. "Musicians in particular have unique hearing profiles, given their often decades-long exposure to loud noises and music. However, hearing loss impacts musicians more than just professionally, but also personally – their ability to socialize in loud environments; their ability to connect with family and friends; and, more broadly, their ability to participate most fully in their lives. Widex hearing aids are remarkable in addressing hearing loss and delivering our patients like Mark a high-fidelity, natural listening experience that they require to thrive both professionally and personally."

This level of service and professionalism resulted in a far better hearing experience than Mark had dealt with in the past.

"The audible distortion that had once fueled my anxiety is gone for good," he enthuses. "No matter where I am or what I'm doing, the Widex hearing aids adapt to the surroundings, creating a very natural sound. I hear every nuance of every conversation with every person I meet during speaking engagements. It's a critical component of my success and helping others achieve their goals."

Mark also relishes the convenience and comfort of listening to music and taking phone calls via the Widex SmartRIC hearing aids, especially when he's at the gym. "I no longer need to bring headphones with me! These aren't your grandparent's hearing aids!"

Indeed, it takes a special hearing aid to match Mark's cadence. On the move and evolving his performances to include a unique blend of entertainment (yes, drums are involved) and motivation, Mark has discovered a perfect on- and off-stage accompaniment in the Widex SmartRIC hearing aids.

He certainly never envisioned something as "small" as a hearing aid would become such a big part of his life. But Widex helped enlighten him—from the quality of care he received from the Pacific Hearing team to the performance of the Widex SmartRIC hearing aids, Mark is a living testament to the life-changing impact of better hearing.

For more on Widex, click here. For more on Mark's story, click here.

For high-res images, click here.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly, and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

Media Contact

Dan Griffin

Griffin360

[email protected]

212.481.3456

SOURCE Widex