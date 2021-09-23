New Workforce Development Book Provides Solutions to Fill 10-Million Open Jobs

"An ecosystem of willing partners can provide agility during unsettled times by pivoting with changing trends and shifting conditions," writes Ton-Quinlivan in her new book WorkforceRx: Agile and Inclusive Strategies for Employers, Educators and Workers in Unsettled Times .

WorkforceRx is a playbook for connecting work and workers with training in an uncertain economy.

Drawing on her many years of experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, including her time as executive vice chancellor of the California Community Colleges, Ton-Quinlivan's book shares a collection of proven workforce development strategies. These "playbooks," as she calls them, present practical options for dealing holistically with the challenges facing employers, workers, and the economy today, all of which have direct relevance to the post-COVID economy.

"This book is great storytelling and a master class in big design thinking. Well worth reading," states Tammy Johns, CEO of Strategy & Talent, former SVP Innovation and Workforce Solutions of ManpowerGroup.

Join the author and national workforce and higher education experts from Strada Education Network, National Governors Association, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and American Medical Association in a virtual book launch October 6 and 7. RSVP at mastercatalyst.org .

Ton-Quinlivan's WorkforceRx outlines proven yet flexible best practices that can be deployed at scale. If ever there was a time for these insights, it would be now. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon . Book proceeds go to benefit Futuro Health's nonprofit mission.

ABOUT

Futuro Health improves the health and wealth of communities by growing the largest network of credentialed allied health workers in the nation starting in California. We believe investing in education and skills training and retraining results in better-paying jobs for workers, better service for patients and better workers for employers to hire. Kaiser Permanente and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) partnered to establish Futuro Health in January 2020 with a $130 million commitment.

CONTACT: Cheryl Broom, [email protected]

SOURCE Futuro Health

Related Links

https://futurohealth.org

