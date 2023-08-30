New World Auction Record of $237,500 for Raimonds Staprans at Moran's Art + Design sale!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, John Moran Auctioneers presented their highly anticipated Art + Design sale. The auction featured prominent artists and designers and included important property from major collections and estates. The turnout was astounding, attracting over 800 viewers, and earning a sale result of 139% by value. Collectors took note of this sale, achieving new World Auction Records for Henrietta Berk, Peter Max, and Raimonds Staprans for his work, "A Study of Down-Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple," 1995, hammering in a whopping $237,500*. Interest in Alice Baber has showed no signs of slowing, securing Moran all five top auction records for the artist. Bidding for Frederick Hammersley, Le Pho, and SHAG works also drove prices well over high estimates. For decorative art, the six lots of John Nyquist furniture brought in an aggregate total of over $37,000*.

NEW World Auction Record for Raimonds Staprans! Moran's achieves $237,500 for Raimonds Staprans fresh-to-market work, “A Study of Down-Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple,” 1995.

Jennifer Wilson, Moran's Director of Fine Art commented, "We knew coming into the sale that several of the works would do well, but we were certainly surprised with just how well. Many bidders from around the world vied for the top lots showing a healthy appetite for California Modern and Contemporary artists, as well as Women Abstract Expressionists." 

The star of the show, "A Study of Down Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple," 1995 by Raimonds Staprans featured one of the artists most sought-after motifs—oranges. Until now, there had never been a Staprans orange-themed work come up for auction. It was purchased from Mendenhall Gallery (Pasadena, CA) and has been in private hands since 1996. The response for lot 189 was tremendous, and within minutes, furious bidding from multiple phone bidders and internet platforms drove the piece to an astounding price of $237,500*, marking a new World Auction Record for the artist. 

Other World Auction Records achieved were Henrietta Berk, reaching $25,000* for, Piper Island Ferry, and Peter Max's, Right Now, 1970, hammering in $62,500*. Alice Baber's three works in the sale brought in an aggregate total of $178,500*, securing Moran the top five auction records.

Collectors also turned out for the impressive selection of decorative art and furniture. Lots 50-55 presented John Nyquist furniture which achieved a grand total of $37,055*. The Eames Model 420 storage unit sold for an exciting $26,000*. To see all auction results, go to www.johnmoran.com

*- Includes buyer's premium

