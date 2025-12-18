New WOW24-7® Study Reveals 75.7% of Organizations Prioritize AI Investment Despite Nearly Half Struggling with Implementation

Survey of Customer Support & CX Operations Leaders Exposes Critical Gap Between AI Ambition and Execution as Budget Constraints Impact Two-Thirds of Organizations

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW24-7, a leading Customer Experience, and Customer Support outsourcing company, today released findings from its comprehensive 2026 Customer Support & CX Operations Predictions Survey, revealing a stark disconnect between organizations' artificial intelligence aspirations and their ability to execute. The study found that while 75.7% of Customer Support and CX Operations leaders plan to prioritize AI and automation investments over the next 12 months, 48.6% simultaneously report struggling with agentic AI implementation, highlighting a significant capability gap that threatens digital transformation initiatives.

The survey of Customer Support and CX Operations executives across multiple industries uncovered that 64.9% of organizations face limited budgets and resources, while 56.8% of Customer Support and CX Operations leaders cite securing adequate resources as their most significant challenge. This resource constraint crisis occurs even as 59.4% of organizations shift their Customer Service focus toward revenue impact and customer retention metrics, signaling Customer Support and CX Operations evolution to a strategic revenue driver.

"The data reveals a fundamental tension in today's Customer Support and CX Operations landscape," said Denys Dubner, EMBA, CEO, at WOW24-7. "Organizations recognize AI's transformative potential and are directing investment accordingly, yet nearly half lack the capabilities to implement these solutions effectively. This execution gap, combined with persistent budget constraints, creates a critical inflection point where Customer Support and Operation leaders must choose between building internal capabilities or seeking external expertise."

Key Findings:

Global Operations Deficits One-third (32.4%) of organizations lack 24/7 coverage, and 18.9% cannot provide adequate multilingual support. These operational gaps persist even as businesses expand globally, with 29.7% citing multilingual support and 32.4% citing 24/7 coverage as important factors when considering outsourcing partnerships.

Technology Leadership Struggles The Technology/SaaS sector, representing 37.8% of survey respondents, demonstrates varied Customer Support and CX Operations maturity levels despite presumed technical advantages. This finding indicates that even technology-forward industries face significant challenges in modernizing customer experience operations, with 32.4% lacking 24/7 coverage and 35.1% struggling with digitalization and advanced analytics.

The Measurement Challenge While 59.4% of organizations prioritize revenue impact or customer retention as their primary driver, 35.1% of Customer Support and CX Operations leaders report difficulty measuring customer support impact on business results. An additional 24.3% struggle to justify customer support investments to executives, revealing a disconnect between strategic intent and the ability to demonstrate tangible business value.

Organizational Support Gap Only 18.9% of Customer Support and CX Operations leaders feel highly supported by their organizations, with an average support score of 3.7 out of 5. More than one-third (37.8%) feel well supported, while 29.7% report moderate support and 13.5% feel poorly supported, suggesting customer support functions remain undervalued despite their strategic importance.

The In-House Paradox Despite 75.7% of organizations maintaining fully in-house customer support teams, satisfaction with current setups averages just 7.0 out of 10, with only 40.5% of respondents rating as promoters (9-10 score). This suggests organizations tolerate mediocrity rather than pursue alternative models, even as 51.4% cite cost efficiency as important for outsourcing consideration.

"What emerges from this research is a portrait of Customer Support and CX Operations leadership under extraordinary pressure," added Denys Dubner. "They're expected to drive revenue, reduce churn, and implement cutting-edge AI; all while operating with constrained budgets, limited organizational support, and capability gaps in critical areas like 24/7 coverage and multilingual support. The organizations that will succeed are those that make strategic decisions about which capabilities to build internally versus accessing through partnerships."

About the Research

"The State of Customer Support and Operations 2026" is based on a comprehensive survey conducted between October 8 and November 3, 2025, of CX decision-makers with budget authority across technology, healthcare, e-commerce, financial services, and other industries. The full report will be available www.WOW24-7.com

