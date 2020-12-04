New XPG 360mm CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that ADATA has expanded its offering of Asetek-based CPU liquid coolers, utilizing the most advanced Asetek liquid cooling technology to date. The XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR (XPG) LEVANTE 360 Addressable RGB Cooler provides exceptional thermal performance, PWM control and virtually silent operation to gamers, Esports pros and tech enthusiasts.

The companies worked together to create the XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO, providing targeted cooling of CPUs plus an XPG ARGB lighting design on the LEVANTE 360 pump cap. Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology advances include:

Maximum performance and our industry-recognized quality and reliability.

Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for immersive gameplay experience.

Even quieter operation versus previous generations.

System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"When looking to develop our most advanced CPU cooler to date, our goal was to take extreme gameplay experiences to the next level," said Alex Yin, Chief Gaming Officer & General Manager at XPG. "With Asetek's very latest liquid cooling technology, the XPG LEVANTE 360 cooler combines the best CPU cooling available, superior acoustic performance and the quality and reliability synonymous with Asetek technology."

"We are pleased to see XPG expand its offering of Asetek-based premium all-in-one coolers," said Dipak Rao, Vice President of Global Sales and Product Management. "Our innovations continue to raise the bar for enthusiasts looking for the ultimate in cooling technology, and gamers looking for superior experience during prolonged gaming sessions."

About XPG

XPG (XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR) was established by ADATA to provide high-performance products to gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts. XPG is committed to developing products that deliver extreme performance and therefore work closely with the gaming and esports community to gain insight into the real needs of users. XPG provides a full range of products from components, peripherals to devices, and create them with the highest standards of stability, reliability, and performance in mind. XPG also develops products with sheer cool designs that have earned it several prestigious international awards, such as iF Design and Good Design. Beyond products, XPG plays an active role in sponsoring and supporting esports events and teams globally to realize extreme gaming experiences at the highest levels.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

