New XPG CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology for Advanced Overclocking Capability

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that ADATA has introduced its first CPU liquid cooler, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek technology. The XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR (XPG) LEVANTE 240 Addressable RGB cooler provides advanced CPU overclocking capability and virtually silent operation to gamers, esports pros and tech enthusiasts.

The companies worked together to create a new CPU cooler worthy of the XPG brand, providing targeted cooling of CPUs plus an XPG ARGB lighting design on the LEVANTE 240 AIO pump cap. With XPG's entry into CPU coolers, loyal enthusiasts can now include XPG-branded premium coolers to create all-XPG gaming systems.

"Enabling extreme gaming experiences is what we're all about. So, when we decided to offer our first all-in-one CPU cooler, we turned to Asetek because they are behind all the industry's best liquid coolers," said Luca Di Fiore, Head of Products at XPG. "By incorporating Asetek's technology, we've paired aggressive performance and industry recognized quality and reliability with the cool design we're known for."

"We are excited to see XPG expand its vast offering of extreme performance gear to include premier all-in-one CPU coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With Asetek technology, the new XPG LEVANTE cooler provides even the most advanced gamers and enthusiasts with screaming performance, thanks to its overclocking capability, as well as virtually silent operation and the reliability ADATA customers would expect of a premium all-in-one cooler."

For more information on the LEVANTE 240 ARGB CPU Cooler, visit www.xpg.com or drop by the XPG booth at Venetian, Titian 2206 at CES.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About XPG

XPG (XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR) was established by ADATA to provide high-performance products to gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts. We are committed to developing products that deliver extreme performance and therefore work closely with the gaming and esports community to gain insight into the real needs of users.

We provide a full range of products from components, peripherals to devices, and create them with the highest standards of stability, reliability, and performance in mind. We also develop products with sheer cool designs that have earned us several prestigious international awards, such as iF Design and Good Design. Beyond products, we play an active role in sponsoring and supporting esports events and teams globally to realize extreme gaming experiences at the highest levels.

www.xpg.com/en/

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

