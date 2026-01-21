New Year, Bigger Refunds: Hispanic Unity of Florida Offers Free Tax Filing for Families

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Tax season is here, and for thousands of hardworking families, every dollar counts. Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) is kicking off its 23rd year of providing free, professional tax preparation services for qualifying households, helping residents keep more of what they earn without paying costly preparation fees.

"Our mission is simple: to empower families to achieve financial stability," said Felipe Pinzon, President and CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida. "Tax season can be overwhelming, especially for those worried about costly fees or making mistakes. This program takes that stress away by offering free, professional assistance from IRS certified volunteers who ensure accuracy and maximize refunds. It's about more than filing taxes, it's about giving families hope and peace of mind because these refunds often provide a critical boost with helping cover essential expenses like rent, utilities, groceries, and healthcare."

Backed by IRS-certified volunteers and strong community partnerships across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, HUF's program helps eligible residents maximize refunds, avoid unnecessary fees, and file with confidence. Since its launch in 2003, the program has grown into one of the region's most impactful financial empowerment initiatives.

Last year alone, the program made a remarkable difference, serving nearly 4,000 families, returning almost $3 million to the community through tax refunds, and saving residents more than $1.2 million in preparation fees.

The service is available to qualifying households, including persons with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. All assistance is provided by IRS-certified volunteers who prioritize accuracy, confidentiality, and care.

For more information, including eligibility details and locations, visit www.HispanicUnity.org/taxes.

