New Year Hopes... New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki

Nowadays, when the excitement of entering the new year has started, in the Family Package - Ugly Sweaters theme, which includes knitwear, one of the trend products of the year; While red, green, dark blue and gray colors stand out, designs consisting of snowman, deer, tree, snowflake and Christmas cookie symbols that reflect the New Year spirit make the New Year shopping more enjoyable.

Stylish Glow-Up Collection for New Year Celebrations

LC Waikiki brings women who follow fashion closely with timeless silhouettes and designer products that highlight trends. Black, gray, gray mélange, green and sequin, this theme features dresses for women who want to be stylish at home in the New Year's Eve celebration, characteristic blouses and the trend of the season, padding, watermelon sleeves, mini low-cut and tulle sleeves detailed designs.

Kids are Ready for the New Year with LC Waikiki

All girls from 4 to 14 years old are also a candidate to be the classiest of the night with LC Waikiki. Stone details, star, sequin and sequin patterns, red, burgundy and green designs using velvet fabrics for children, who make the New Year celebrations even more beautiful with their enthusiasm, color the collection.

With LCW Baby New Year Collection, Babies will be the Star of the Night

The collection, in which red, green, blue and pink colors are used and the indispensable plaid and velvet products of the season, warms us up while keeping up with the New Year's atmosphere. While extra ribbon details and pinks are used in baby girl designs, the leading role in each new year's baby and kids collection is again shown in plush details.

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and the approach called "accessible fashion" in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 31 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 43,200 employees and over 900 stores in 45 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343778/LC_Waikiki_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343780/LC_Waikiki_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343781/LC_Waikiki_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343782/LC_Waikiki_4.jpg

SOURCE LC Waikiki

Related Links

http://www.lcwaikiki.com/

