New Year, New Deal: Torchy's Tacos Launches "The Double Feature" 2 for $20 Meal to Kick Off 20th Anniversary Year

Limited-time offer combines street tacos, sides and drinks for an easy, shareable meal

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchy's Tacos is kicking off 2026—and its 20th anniversary year— by putting a craveable new deal in the spotlight. Available now for a limited time, "The Double Feature" brings together Torchy's signature street tacos, classic sides and drinks for a showing that delivers big flavor at a great value.

Made fresh daily with premium ingredients, The Double Feature is a complete meal for two for just $20 that makes it easier than ever to meet up, eat up and start the year Damn Good:

Six street tacos (choose from green chile pork, carne asada and barbacoa)

Mexican rice to share

Refried pinto beans to share

Two fountain drinks

"Torchy's isn't fast food and never has been. We started in a trailer 20 years ago using fresh ingredients to bring unique flavors to life, and this deal is a nod to those roots as we kick off this milestone anniversary year," said Paul Macaluso, Torchy's CEO. "As a place known for gathering with friends and sharing a meal, we're offering guests real value on the bold, high-quality food they crave. And this is just the beginning—fans can expect plenty more Damn Good surprises from us in 2026."

Alongside The Double Feature, Torchy's is ringing in the new year with two limited-time menu items available throughout January:

Taco of the Month—Tokyo Drifter: The Tokyo Drifter features teriyaki green chile pork topped with crispy wonton strips, sweet and sour veggie slaw and sesame Sriracha mayo. This highly requested fan-favorite typically returns in the spring, but Torchy's is kicking off the new year—also its 20th anniversary—by going full throttle and bringing it back early for the fans.

Perfect for Dry January, this brand-new mocktail blends Red Bull with strawberry purée and fresh lime juice for a refreshing, energy-boosting sip.

Known for its chef-driven approach, Torchy's uses fresh-made corn and flour tortillas, fries tortilla chips daily, makes queso from scratch throughout the day and grills meats to order. This January, fans can skip fast food and start the year with Damn Good tacos done right. Consider it your January reset, Torchy's style.

About Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started in 2006 with a little red Vespa, a food trailer and a dream to serve tacos that were anything but ordinary. From that humble start in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has grown into one of the country's most beloved fast-casual brands, known for bold flavors, scratch-made ingredients, and an unapologetically devilish attitude. Today, Torchy's operates 125 locations across the U.S., offering a crave-worthy menu of innovative tacos, award-winning queso and inventive drinks. With every bite, Torchy's stays true to its mission: to serve Damn Good tacos while creating a place where fans can gather, let loose and live flavor to the fullest.

