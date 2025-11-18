'Tis the Season for Tacos: Torchy's Tacos Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Queso Gold Card and Holiday Deals

Give the gift of Damn Good flavor with free queso for a year, gift card bonuses and bold holiday bites

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchy's Tacos is helping you be a Holiday Hero by taking the stress out of the holidays, gift giving and mealtime this year.

Torchy's is making the holidays Damn Good with the return of its fan-favorite Queso Gold Card—the exclusive, limited-edition card unlocks free queso for 2026. Starting Nov. 19, fans who spend $250 or more on Torchy's gift cards in-restaurant can earn the Queso Gold Card, while supplies last. Each card allows the holder to enjoy one free full-size Green Chile Queso with any in-store purchase through Dec. 31, 2026.

The brand's holiday lineup features several limited-time offers designed to make gifting and gathering easier—from free queso rewards to holiday restaurant deals on family meals and "Hooky Hour" favorites.

"The Queso Gold Card has really taken on a life of its own and brings a lot of excitement," said Paul Macaluso, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "It's become a highly anticipated holiday tradition that has our excited fans asking when it will launch as early as the summer. Since there is a limited number of cards, they want to make sure they get their hands on it each year. I don't blame them, nothing says happy holidays quite like queso for a year!"

Holiday Gift Card Deals that Keep on Giving

Torchy's gift cards are available in restaurants and online at torchystacos.com, making them the perfect pick for taco lovers, office swaps or anyone who deserves something spicy under the tree.

In addition to the Queso Gold Card free queso promotion, holiday shoppers who spend $25 on gift cards in-restaurant will receive a $5 Taco Cash Card, ideal for stocking stuffers or a treat for yourself. Taco Cash Cards are valid for use Jan. 1 – March 31, 2026.

Be the Hero of Holiday Gatherings with Family Meals & Party Packs

Keep your holiday gatherings full of flavor and free of stress with Torchy's Tacos Family Meals and Party Packs. Whether it's the convenience of picking up food for the family or bringing food for a party, they are the perfect mealtime solution for your group. Each meal includes your choice of protein, freshly made tortillas, rice, beans, chips and salsa. Family Meals serve 4–5 people; Party Packs serve 8–10. Available in-restaurant or online at torchystacos.com,

Find Your Holiday Break with Hooky Hour

Between shopping and celebrations, guests can take a break with Hooky Hour (weekdays from 2–6 p.m.), in restaurant deals like half-priced drinks, including all margaritas like the upcoming holiday-themed margarita, beer, cocktails and $6 appetizers.

Last Call for the November Taco & Drink of the Month

Don't miss November's limited-time Space Cowboy taco and Out of Office cocktail, created in collaboration with viral social media personality, Corporate Bro. The "Out of Office" is a spicy margarita, made with Habanero infused Blanco tequila (done in house) and is finished with a Tajin rim and two Serrano pepper coins. The partnership blends Torchy's signature "Damn Good" attitude with Corporate Bro's humorous take on work-life balance, serving as a playful reminder to take your taste buds, and your mindset, out of office.

Whether you're checking names off your list, feeding the family or taking a much-needed break, Torchy's Tacos makes it easy to serve joy, tacos and queso this holiday season. Between exclusive gifts, group meal options and Hooky Hour specials, there's no better time to give (or get) the gift of tacos.

About Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started in 2006 when founder and chef Mike Rypka set out on a little red Vespa with a food trailer and a dream to serve tacos that were anything but ordinary. From that humble start in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has grown into one of the country's most beloved fast-casual brands, known for its chef-driven bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and an unapologetically Devilish For Your Own Good attitude. Today, Torchy's operates locations across 16 states in the U.S., offering a crave-worthy menu of innovative tacos, award-winning queso, and inventive drinks. Mike shares the journey of Torchy's in his book, The Devil Is In the Details: Mike Rypka and the Torchy's Tacos Story, capturing the spirit of turning Damn Good tacos into a national sensation. With every bite, Torchy's stays true to its mission: to serve Damn Good tacos while creating a place where fans can gather, let loose, and live flavor to the fullest.

