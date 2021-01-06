New Year, New Home Décor: belVita Breakfast Biscuits Invites You To Show Off Your Brew-mance For A Chance To Win $50,000 And A Design Consultation From Home Renovation Expert Jonathan Scott

To kick off the new year, belVita Breakfast Biscuits is giving fans the chance to win $50,000 to refresh the space where they enjoy their at-home Brew-mance, including an exclusive video design consultation with none other than home renovation expert and TV personality, Jonathan Scott.

"Now that many of us have shifted to working from home full-time, we're going to see an emphasis on comfort when it comes to renovating spaces in the new year," said Jonathan Scott. "I'm excited to be partnering with belVita on a campaign that will bring a lucky winner more joy at home starting in 2021. Whether it's changing the color of a room or adding some greenery, even the smallest of changes in home décor can make a big difference in feeling your best at home."

Fans can now enter for a chance to win the Brew-mance Home Makeover by posting a picture of their Brew-mance – belVita Breakfast Biscuits and coffee! – on social media using #belVitaBrewmance and #Sweepstakes and following @belvita. Fans have until February 15 to enter online or by mail using an alternate method of entry. No purchase necessary.

"With so much going on in the world around us, we understand the importance of taking time for yourself in the mornings, like enjoying a pack of belVita Breakfast Biscuits and coffee," said Mariama Boamah, senior brand manager at Mondelēz International. "We know people have gone to great lengths in the past year to update their homes to better fit their new everyday routines, and we want to help alleviate some of that home renovation stress in the new year. We're excited to team up with Jonathan Scott to help bring someone's dream Brew-mance room to life so that they can have a relaxing and inspiring space to kick off their morning routines."

For more information about the #belVitaBrewmance sweepstakes, including details and official rules, fans can visit www.belvitaBrewmancesweeps.com.

belVita Breakfast Biscuits should be enjoyed as a part of a balanced breakfast with a serving of low-fat dairy and fruit.

