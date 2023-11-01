OREO BRAND ENCOURAGES FANS TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON EARLY, OFFERING $100,000 IN PRIZES TO THOSE WHO DECORATE STARTING NOVEMBER 1

News provided by

Mondelēz International

01 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

The OREO brand creates a "Holiday OREO Allowance" (HOA) to spread holiday cheer earlier than ever

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite cookie, OREO cookies, is embracing the holiday season early and encouraging fans to join in their mission to deck the halls (inside and out!) starting November 1st. While holiday decorating typically doesn't start until after Thanksgiving, this year, the OREO brand is asking fans 'why wait?' The seriousness of some community guidelines, stuffy pop culture 'norms' or outdated traditions can take the playfulness out of decorating for the holidays – but the OREO brand is encouraging festive fans to kick off the season in style as early as they'd like – and rewarding some of those who get into the holiday spirit early!

Continue Reading
Introducing the OREO Holiday Allowance
Introducing the OREO Holiday Allowance
Introducing the OREO Holiday Allowance
Introducing the OREO Holiday Allowance

The most playful HOA on the block – the Holiday OREO Allowance – will award $100,000 in prizes amongst 100 lucky fans who share photos of their seasonal decorations up well before Thanksgiving. The brand recommends winners use the prize or "allowance" to continue spreading holiday cheer and creating neighborly connections throughout their communities all season long.

"The OREO brand is always looking to help our fans and their families create playful connections, and there's no season that brings people together more than the holidays – so why restrict the merriment by waiting until after Thanksgiving to decorate?" said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at the OREO brand. "With the Holiday OREO Allowance, we are calling on our most festive fans to join us in bringing the magic of the season to life extra early this year."

For a chance to win a $1,000 "allowance," fans must follow @OREO and share a photo of their current holiday decorations on either Instagram or Twitter/X between Wednesday, November 1st and Friday, November 17th, using the campaign hashtags #HolidayOREOAllowance and #OREOSweepstakes in the caption of their post. Winners will be chosen at random to receive an HOA (Holiday OREO Allowance) "Welcome Kit", including the $1,000 "allowance", OREO cookies to share with family and friends and a yard sign to proudly show they're a member of the OREO HOA.

No Purchase Necessary. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. and PR 18 yrs+. See Official Rules for entry periods, number of prizes available per entry period, prize description and odds. Head to OREO.com/OreoHolidayHOA for the Official Rules and to learn more about the program, and follow @OREO on Instagram and X/Twitter.

About OREO® Cookie
OREO® is America's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO®, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter/X at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact
Weber Shandwick OREO Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Mondelēz International

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.