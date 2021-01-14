New Year, New Spin on Yogurt: Kite Hill Makes it Easier Than Ever to Reach Wellness Goals in 2021 with Love Squad CEO and Peloton Instructor, Ally Love

More than half (55%) of Americans are open to eating more plant-based foods, but more than four in ten Americans (44%) say they don't like the taste of plant-based foods. 1 That's why Kite Hill is on a mission to create delicious, plant-based foods. The new line of Kite Hill Original almond milk yogurts was developed in response to consumer demand for plant-based yogurts that mirror "the real thing," delivering a "true-to-dairy" experience with the thick, creamy textures that consumers crave, all while reducing sugar by 25 percent.

To help people get a jump start to a healthier lifestyle in 2021, Kite Hill is teaming up with Ally Love to inspire fans to discover this new "spin" on yogurt. Throughout the month of January, fans should closely follow Ally Love's Instagram page (@allymisslove) for tangible tips on staying motivated while working toward wellness goals. They can also head to Kite Hill's website to learn how to enter to win the #NewSpinOnYogurt $2,000 giveaway.

Kite Hill and Ally Love also co-developed two delicious plant-based recipes for fans to enjoy at home as they work to incorporate more plant-based foods into their routines. The two recipes – one for a delicious smoothie and the other for a tasty pancake breakfast – are available now on Kite Hill's website.

"I know how difficult it is to find dairy-free items, like yogurt, that still taste great and fit my lifestyle," said Love. "Kite Hill's Original almond milk yogurt lineup is a real game-changer in my house. I dig the variety of delicious flavors, because this gal loves her options. I'm excited to partner with Kite Hill to help others realize that reaching their 2021 wellness goals – in the kitchen and in the gym - is an option that's DEFINITELY available."

Now through February 12, consumers can enter the #NewSpinOnYogurt giveaway by posting an in-feed photo on Instagram sharing how they incorporate Kite Hill's new yogurt into their wellness routines and include ways they stay motivated. Those entering the giveaway also need to use #NewSpinOnYogurt and tag @kitehillfoods in their post. One lucky winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize from Kite Hill to invest in their wellness and jump start their healthy living in 2021 - whether it's getting their hands on a virtual fitness membership, new cycling shoes or a fitness gadget. In addition to that, the winner will also receive a year's supply of the most delicious plant-based yogurt on the market – Kite Hill.

"At Kite Hill, we are committed to helping people feel their best, and we want our offerings to make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers," said Shannon Toyos, CMO, Kite Hill. "We hope that this New Spin on Yogurt initiative will remind consumers that we're here to help them reach their 2021 wellness goals, and that going dairy-free can be more obtainable – and more delicious – than they ever thought possible."

Kite Hill's new Original almond milk yogurt will be available in a wide variety of delicious flavors including plain unsweetened with 0 grams of sugar, vanilla, blueberry, strawberry, key lime, peach and raspberry. Consumers can find the new yogurts at major retailers including Whole Foods, select grocery and natural specialty stores now for $1.99 (5.3 oz) or $4.99 (16 oz).

To learn more about the #NewSpinOnYogurt campaign and giveaway rules, visit kite-hill.com/newspinonyogurt.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill creates the most delicious dairy-free foods with taste at the forefront, using classic culinary traditions and simple artisan ingredients consumers crave. We are plant-based pioneers crafting velvety nut milk yogurt, almond milk cream cheese, ricotta, pastas and dips perfected by Tal Ronnen, our visionary chef. To ensure a consistent and delicious product every time, Kite Hill uses only the highest quality ingredients and hand selected premium almonds from California's San Joaquin Valley to create delicious homemade almond milk. The Kite Hill line is sold through Whole Foods Markets, Kroger Super Markets and leading natural and specialty grocery retailers nationwide. For more information on Kite Hill, please visit: www.kite-hill.com

About Ally Love, Founder & CEO of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor, and Host of Brooklyn Nets

Ally Love is a multifaceted woman, pioneering the slash generation. She is the CEO/Founder of Love Squad, a Peloton Instructor, the in-arena Host of the Brooklyn Nets, an adidas Global Ambassador, and a Model. Ally uses her influence/platforms to create a space to celebrate and champion diversity in race and culture through conversation and sweat.

Known as a Boss of Business, Ally Love's platform reaches millions, which is why it has been important for her to create Love Squad as a space where real conversations and real change can occur through moderated panels and open discussions around women's empowerment.

Learn more about Ally Love via Facebook (@allyloveofficial ), Twitter (@Allymisslove), Instagram (@allymisslove) and Pinterest (@allymisslove).

1 Leiserowitz, A., Ballew, M., Rosenthal S., & Semaan, J. (2020). Climate change and the American diet. Yale University and Earth Day Network. New Haven, CT: Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

SOURCE Kite Hill