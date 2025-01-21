New Year, New Way to Love Peanut Butter. M&M'S® Ice Cream Introduces Its First Ever Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Mars, Incorporated

Jan 21, 2025, 09:15 ET

To celebrate National Peanut Butter Day, M&M'S is bringing fans a nostalgic, flavor-packed treat, crafted to satisfy any peanut butter enthusiast.

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Peanut Butter Day (January 24), M&M'S® Ice Cream, proudly part of Mars, is launching its newest innovation: the first-ever M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich! This new treat is a nod to the enduring popularity of peanut butter, which continues to reign as the No. 1 nut flavor for Gen Z and millennials in ice cream.

M&M’S® Ice Cream is launching its newest innovation: the first-ever M&M’S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich delivers a delightful multi-texture flavor experience that combines the crunch of M&M'S Milk Chocolate Minis, the melt-in-your mouth sweetness of "home-baked" style sugar cookies and the rich, creamy goodness of 100% real peanut butter ice cream. Leaning into the popularity of peanut butter, this innovation joins the colorfully fun M&M'S Ice Cream portfolio with a sweet-and-salty creamy peanut butter twist.

"National Peanut Butter Day just got a whole lot sweeter with the launch of our M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches," said Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Peanut butter is the Gen Z and millennial flavor of choice when it comes to ice cream pairings. With this new creation, we're bringing that beloved flavor to the freezer aisle in a way that perfectly matches their cravings, offering a nostalgic yet innovative treat, creating moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

The M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich is the latest addition to the popular M&M'S Ice Cream's Cookie Sandwich lineup, which already includes Vanilla, Chocolate and Cookies & Cream varieties. Now available at retailers nationwide, M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches come in single serve (3.5 oz.) and 4-packs (14 oz.) to share the joy with others or enjoy for yourself.

To keep up with the latest on M&M'S Ice Cream, visit MMS.com and follow along via M&M'S social platforms on FacebookX, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

Contact:

Kayla Mackie

Thidasavanh Crockett

Mars Wrigley

Weber Shandwick

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

