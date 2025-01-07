NEW YEAR, NEW YOU? F*CK THAT. YOU ARE ENOUGH.

In the new campaign video developed by the brand's in-house team, Lucky Energy addresses the hypocrisy surrounding conversations about the new year. Lucky Energy's "Don't Change" message will used for OOH throughout New York as the brand enters select 7-Eleven locations. "The idea of New Year, New You sounds appealing, but it discredits the art of the journey, of taking lessons learned through failure and running with it. While striving for self-improvement is valuable, don't lose sight of your authentic self," said founder/CEO of Lucky Energy, Richard Laver.

CMO of Lucky Energy, Hamid Saify, continued, "There's so much beauty in the journey. The quest to get better and hit new goals, but all while keeping true to who you are and not just a temporary version of yourself that statistics show only lasts a couple of weeks in January. Gaining character and resilience is something to celebrate, not bury, at the start of a new year."

Richard Laver, the founder of Lucky Energy, is a living testament to the power of perseverance. His life has been a rollercoaster of tragic lows and dizzying heights, and he launched the company to inspire people to keep going, just as he did. He's the youngest survivor of the Delta 191 flight that killed his father and 136 others. After surviving the crash at just 12 years old, Laver suffered from depression and was homeless by 27. He eventually found the love of his life, Michelle, but during the premature birth of their first child, Kate, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would need a feeding tube for nourishment. Through a medley of medical complications, he founded Kate Farms (now the #1 recommended plant-based tube-feeding formula) to save her life. In thinking about his next chapter, Laver landed on creating a cleaner alternative to the energy drinks on the market.

To learn more about Lucky Energy and its New Year campaign, please visit www.luckybevco.com and follow @luckyenergyofficial on social media. If you have any questions, please contact Valeria Carrasco at [email protected].

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company