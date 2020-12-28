New Year, Ongoing Pandemic - Make A Resolution To Update Your Senior's Care Plan

PHOENIX, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is a time of reflection, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to make a resolution to update your senior's care plan protecting them with personalized care and support.

Assisted Living Locators is offering help to keep seniors safe with "free" home care consultations and senior referral/placement service. The company's 140 franchise offices across the U.S. will assess needs and utilize their nationwide network of in-home care providers to address the health emergencies and new realities family caregivers face with their loved ones during coronavirus.

As part of the free home care consultation, Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors will meet with each family, virtually or in-person, to learn about their loved one's needs, living conditions, and personal preferences in order to build a care plan during these unprecedented times.

"We offer a variety of care resources for family caregivers ranging from Alzheimer's and dementia care to short term care and much more," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Our nationwide network of home care agencies and services provide a full range of home health care needs, including social interaction, transportation, senior nutrition, and home modifications such as safety bars, ramps, shower chairs and roll-in showers. Our senior advisors provide these solutions among an even wider range of services that help seniors facing the challenges of the pandemic and assist families with the help they need."

Olea noted that people with dementia at home may find it more difficult to do protective measures against the virus and need extra support during this difficult time.

"With system-wide dementia care certification, we are in a unique position to help families across the country, educating them about the disease," she explained. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families and when home care is not adequate, we help families find safe solutions, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care."

If you have questions about your loved one's cognitive health and would like a free home care consultation, speak to Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

