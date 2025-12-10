New Year's at the Needle Returns: The West Coast Window to the World

Alaska Airlines returns as sponsor of the New Year's Eve tradition, drone show, fireworks and lights delighting viewers across the globe

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle is proud to announce the return of New Year's at the Needle; the premier New Year's Eve show broadcast across four markets down the coast to viewers in Seattle, Spokane, Portland and San Diego. Alaska Airlines will return as the presenting sponsor of Seattle's iconic pyrotechnic and light spectacular to welcome 2026. Viewers along the coast will tune in to watch hundreds of drones take to the sky, leading up to the largest structurally launched firework show in North America, broadcasting on KING 5 Seattle.

"We're honored that New Year's at the Needle has become a beloved tradition for viewers to celebrate together," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "Our continued partnership with Alaska Airlines supports this spectacular, one-of-a-kind show, inviting the world to get a glimpse of West Coast excellence as we ring in 2026."

The 18-minute show will begin seven minutes before midnight, when 500 drones take to the sky next to the Space Needle. The formations will take viewers around the world, before landing back in the Pacific Northwest. A drone countdown leads into a thrilling pyrotechnic display as fireworks launch from the Space Needle at midnight. Partygoers at Seattle Center will watch the Space Needle come to life with impressive 10-minute light shows happening at 10:00 PM PT, 10:30 PM PT, 11:00 PM PT, and 11:30 PM PT.

"2025 has been a transformational year for Alaska, with Seattle as our global gateway and new connections from the West Coast to the world," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "As Seattle's hometown airline, we're thrilled to return for New Year's at the Needle, celebrating the new year with our loyal guests up and down the West Coast." As the number one airline in Seattle with the most daily flights, Alaska offers over 100 nonstop destinations from Seattle, including flights to Tokyo and Seoul, with upcoming service to London, Reykjavik and Rome.

Seattle residents and visitors are encouraged to join us at Seattle Center for the best view of the show. Enjoy an impressive lineup of pre-show activities including live music from Blue Wave Band, a DJ and light show near the fountain and giveaways at Alaska Airlines' pop-up booths at the Armory; there will also be a special treat for Atmos Rewards members and employees of Alaska Air Group. Then, watch the skies light up with a brilliant display of color with a front row seat at the International Fountain Lawn or the Fisher Pavilion rooftop. New Year's Eve at the Center will keep energy high leading up to fireworks!

Join us from home or the party by tuning in to the live broadcast starting at 11:30 PM PT on KING 5 and KONG in Seattle, KGW 8 in Portland, KREM 2 in Spokane, and CW 8.2 in San Diego. Coverage will also stream on KING5+, KGW+, KREM2+, and CBS8+. Those watching the show in the surrounding area can tune in to a live simulcast of the soundtrack on HITS 106.1 in Seattle.

The Space Needle will offer extended hours December 31, 9:00 AM through 8:00 PM.

For event updates, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

Schedule of Events (all Pacific Time):

8:00 PM – Blue Wave Band performance begins

9:00 PM – Fountain of Light DJ & Light Show (International Fountain)

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:53 PM – Show begins

12:00 AM – Happy New Year!

12:09 AM – Show ends

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and featuring The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

About KING 5

KING 5 Media Group is a multi-platform media company based in Seattle, WA. It includes NBC affiliate KING 5, independent station KONG-TV and numerous digital platforms, including king5.com and KING 5+, a 24/7 streaming platform. KING 5 was the first television station in the Pacific Northwest, founded in 1948 by Dorothy Bullitt, now owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. Today KING 5 is the dominant media company in the region, delivering the largest local news audience and the most local programming across all screens. For more information, go to www.king5.com .

About Pyro Spectaculars

Pyro Spectaculars is a premier full-service pyrotechnic and drone company- the undisputed global standard in pyrotechnic entertainment. As a five-generation, family-owned and operated business, Pyro Spectaculars defines the industry standard, pioneering technologies like the SkyConcert™ and elevating pyrotechnics to an art form. Notably, Pyro Spectaculars helped initiate the tradition of New Year's Eve fireworks on the Seattle Space Needle in the mid-1990s and has remained the Space Needle's dedicated partner for "New Year's at the Needle" ever since. For more information, visit: pyrospec.com.

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

Headquartered in Northern California with warehouses in California and Florida, Illuminate is a nationwide full-service live event production company and dealer of professional production equipment. As a familyowned business, Illuminate builds team partnerships with clients. As a nationwide supplier of pro audio, video, lighting, staging, and creative content services, Illuminate is ready to serve… any project, any size, any location. For more information visit: IlluminateProduction.co

About Seattle Center

Seattle Center is the 74-acre cultural heart of the Pacific Northwest, home to 30+ arts, civic, and entertainment organizations—including Climate Pledge Arena, KEXP, MOPOP, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera, Pacific Science Center, and SIFF—alongside iconic attractions and year-round free and affordable events. A department of the City of Seattle and anchor of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District, Seattle Center also manages the City's new Waterfront Park in partnership with Friends of Waterfront Seattle. In 2025, Seattle Center is projected to generate over $900M in visitor spending and more than $2B in regional economic impact, supported by its Official Partners: Alaska Airlines, The Climate Pledge, Coors Light, Pepsi, Symetra, T-Mobile, and WaFd Bank.

For more information, contact:

Amy Cunningham, Space Needle Public Relations Director [email protected]

Cameron Greenberg, Alaska Air Group Communications Specialist [email protected]

SOURCE Space Needle