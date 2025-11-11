Space Needle Launches Season Pass and Holiday Brunch Experience

Unlimited visits for $99 to the Space Needle until May 31, 2026 and a 50% bring-a-friend discount

for $99 to the Space Needle until May 31, 2026 and a 50% bring-a-friend discount One ticket to Chihuly Garden and Glass and early access to the dazzling Winter Brilliance light and art display and Chihuly Nights this Spring

One ticket to the Seattle Art Museum

10% off food, drinks and retail at the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass and select Seattle Center Armory restaurants

$5 off parking at Seattle Center's 5th Avenue N. Garage

Monthly special events, including early access to Holiday Brunch and Santa photos

Exclusive deals with Seattle Top Tix partners

"Season Pass offers the perfect spot for locals to pregame, have a date night or make memories with friends," said Joey Gale, Director of Marketing at the Space Needle. "Guests will enjoy the sparkle and warmth of winter lights and watch the city bounce into daylight alongside cherry blossoms in the spring; we're offering an unmatched opportunity to enjoy our city from its most breathtaking viewpoint."

Season Pass is perfect for locals, new Seattleites with friends and family visiting or as a holiday gift. At $99, Space Needle delivers memorable experiences, outstanding value and exclusive access to Seattle's most beloved and unique traditions. Holiday Brunch offers a festive atmosphere for the family. Guests will enjoy a delicious menu of classic brunch bites and sips, including the fan favorite Lunar Orbiter.

"Space Needle is so thrilled to bring our guests the exceptional opportunity to enjoy brunch on The Loupe, our iconic revolving glass floor," said Gavin Stephenson, VP of Food & Beverage at the Space Needle. "With Holiday Brunch, we're creating an elevated opportunity for our guests to build new, lifelong memories with family and friends."

Holiday Brunch, $99 for adults and $59 for kids, and the locals' Season Pass are both limited-time offers. To learn more about both offers, head to www.spaceneedle.com. Follow the Space Needle on social media for the latest events, offers and seasonal highlights.

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and features The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

