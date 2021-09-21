New Years NJ to Host New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve Parties for 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYearsNJ.com has officially announced their 2021 New Year's NJ hotel party to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ. These New Year's Eve NJ hotel parties will be the largest organized New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey with an anticipated attendance of 500+ guests. Featured headliners include The Jersey Boys tribute act, Lights Out who will perform on New Year's Eve in New Jersey. Live music will be performed by the Party Crashers, a live band that play a variety of popular dance hits.

Sheraton Hotel Parsippany The Party Crashers Band

The New Year's Eve NJ party will consist of a 5-hour premium open bar, 3-course dinner, live band entertainment and live simulcast of the New York Times Square ball drop at midnight. Special VIP couple's packages are available at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ; which include overnight hotel accommodations and complimentary breakfast on New Year's Day.

"We are proud to launch our new site, NewYearsNJ.com and celebrate our tenth year organizing New Jersey's best New Year's Eve parties," says Jonathan Moore, president of New Year's NJ whose company produces the event annually. "This year we have upgraded our menu and entertainment to provide an even higher level of guest satisfaction," added Moore.

Tickets will be available beginning, September 21, 2021 and reservations can be booked through the official website or by calling 908.799.8294. Tickets are expected to sell out and reservations are required. Special group pricing for 5-couples or more will be available by calling the box office for a discount code. Make sure to ask about AAA, AARP and Costco membership discounts.

Contact:

Jon Moore

908-799-8294

Related Links

https://newyearsnj.com/promotion-parsippany/

SOURCE NewYearsNJ.com