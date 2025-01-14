NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS FOR DOGS

VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food shares tips for changing your dog's diet in 2025

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As many pet parents begin their New Year's resolutions towards living a healthier life, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food, a Texas-based, Mid America Pet Food brand known for high-quality pet nutrition, is sharing tips to help your loyal companion transition to a new diet in 2025.

Just as dogs' needs may change based on age, weight or activity level, so should their nutrition. There is no better time than the beginning of the new year for pet parents to reevaluate their dogs' current diet to ensure their companions are getting the right balance of high-quality proteins and nutrients they need to thrive.

VICTOR shares top tips for selecting and transitioning to a new diet:

Protein first: Look for a high-quality protein within the first five ingredients. Named meat meals, not by-product meals, are excellent sources of real meat that deliver high-quality nutrition and a great taste for your dog.

Look for total protein: The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommends that adult dog food contain at least 18% protein. If you're feeding an active or sporting dog, you'll want to look for a formula that will deliver closer to 30% protein. It's also important to ensure that the majority of protein delivered in the food comes from real meat sources rather than grains and veggies. You'll want to look for a formula that clearly communicates how much protein comes from real meat sources on the front of the bag.

Avoid allergens: Ingredients like corn, wheat or soy are common allergens.

Plan for a brief transition period: Suddenly changing your pet's food could cause digestive upset. Give your pet time to gradually adapt to their new food over a period of 10 days, increasing the amount of new formula by 25% every three days while phasing out the old, until reaching 100% of the new food by day 10.

Consider treats: Just as with their food, your dog's treats should offer nutritional support. Look for treats with high quality protein and added benefits such as promoting digestive, skin or coat health. Avoid treats with artificial colors or flavors.

"The new year is the perfect time to reconsider your dog's diet based on their changing needs," said Jeff Caswell, CEO of Mid America Pet Food. "VICTOR's top-quality foods are formulated to meet pets' nutritional requirements in every stage of life so pet parents can spend less time deciphering ingredient labels and more time with their companions doing activities they love."

About VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food

Founded in 2007, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) is produced by Mid America Pet Food. Based in East Texas, VICTOR offers reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value for the loyal companions who are Always By Your Side®. VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about VICTOR is available at www.victorpetfood.com.

