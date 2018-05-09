New York Added 10,100 Private Sector Jobs In April, According To ADP Regional Employment Report®

Changes in New York State Nonfarm Private Employment: 10,100*

- By Sector *

Goods-producing 600

Service-providing 9,600

- By Select Industries

Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 1,300

Manufacturing -700

Professional and Business Services 3,200

Trade, Transportation and Utilities -300

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

Please note, the ADP Research Institute® will no longer produce the ADP® Regional Employment Report. The April 2018 report, published on May 9, 2018, will be our final report.

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

