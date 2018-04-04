"New York Auto Show Week" Returns to Live with Kelly and Ryan

2018 New York International Automobile Show: Now through - April 8

New York International Auto Show

17:47 ET

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York International Auto Show is making its annual pit stop at top morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan."  This week, a wide variety of top-of-the-line vehicles from the 2018 exhibition are featured on "Live" as "New York Auto Show Week" returns to the program.

Car and Driver's Alan Taylor (right) showcases the 2019 Subaru Ascent with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. Photo credit: Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kicking off the week with sports cars, followed by crossovers and SUVs, and the hottest new green cars, "Live" will continue the week on Thursday, April 5 with a look at "rugged yet refined" vehicles, including the world debut of the Range Rover SV Coupe.  And the week will wrap up on Friday, April 6 with a spotlight on the most exciting new sedans, including the highly-anticipated 2019 Nissan Altima.

About Live with Kelly and Ryan
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney | ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook and Instagram (@LiveKellyandRyan), and Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

About the New York Auto Show
The New York International Automobile Show is an awesome combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars and nearly 1,000 of the latest new cars and trucks.  Over one million visitors are expected to visit the Show this year to see what is truly possible from the automotive industry.  The New York International Auto Show is owned and produced by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and has an economic impact on New York City of some $300 million.

 

