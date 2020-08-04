New York Bariatric Group Expands to South Nassau with the Opening of 2 New Locations and Addition of Bariatric Surgeon

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in bariatric surgery and non-surgical weight loss procedures, New York Bariatric Group is announcing expansion to South Nassau as the company experiences rapid growth and demand for obesity solutions. The growing obesity patient population has accelerated the need for expansion with the addition of two new locations in Merrick and Hewlett. In addition, Dr. Gregory Nishimura brings his experience to the NYBG team of surgeons.

Dr. Nishimura is a board-certified laparoscopic surgeon with over 26 years of diverse general and bariatric experience. He was amongst the first surgeons in Nassau County to specialize in LINX, an implant to prevent gastroesophageal reflux. Having performed over 2,000 bariatric procedures, he continues to serve South Nassau by joining the New York Bariatric Group. Dr. Nishimura is accepting patients and referrals in the Hewlett and Merrick offices. The company currently has thirteen offices throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

New York Bariatric Group has increased accessibility on Long Island recently because of the increasing demand for weight loss solutions. In July 2020, New York Bariatric Group also opened a location in West Islip.

New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. In their state-of-the-art facilities, NYBG offers surgical and non-surgical weight-loss procedures including the gastric balloon, adjustable gastric band, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric bypass. NYBG has performed over 18,000 successful procedures, a number which is growing each day. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience they are an elite institution for the treatment of obesity.

