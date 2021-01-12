New York Bariatric Group Partners with Naveen Ballem, MD LLC Tweet this

This is the first affiliation of a private practice for NYBG in New Jersey and represents a step towards making bariatric weight loss accessible to patients in that region, while solidifying top quality care principles by which the group was founded. As Naveen Ballem, MD LLC joins NYBG, it will add the all-inclusive bariatric one-day clearance to its service line, which expedites a required pre-surgical workup for patients.

The Naveen Ballem, MD LLC group of 4 surgeons—Dr. Naveen Ballem, Dr. Harvey Rainville, Dr. Kartik Gohil, and Dr. Michael Cudworth—have combined surgical experience of over 45 years. They will be joining the distinguished NYBG team of 16 board certified bariatric surgeons, making it the largest bariatric surgery group in the United States.

"We are very delighted to welcome Dr. Ballem and his talented surgeons to our team in New Jersey," said Dr. Shawn Garber, founder and CEO of New York Bariatric Group. "Shawn has always been on the forefront of change in the bariatric industry and we are very excited to join this robust platform," added Dr. Naveen Ballem, CEO of Naveen Ballem, MD LLC.

Nixon Peabody LLP advised NYBG in its affiliation with Naveen Ballem, MD LLC.

New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in the North East. Weight loss procedures include the Gastric Balloons, LAP-BAND© Adjustable Gastric Band, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric bypass. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite practice for the treatment of obesity.

NYBG accepts most insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife.com

Megan DiGregorio

Director of Marketing and Business Development

Email: [email protected]



New York Bariatric Group

www.StopObesityForLife.com

800-633-8446

SOURCE New York Bariatric Group

