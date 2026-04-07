New York Butcher Shoppe and The Foundry Group Announce Strategic Investment Partnership

Specialty Retailer positioned for accelerated expansion and long-term value creation

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Butcher Shoppe, a neighborhood butcher and specialty market known for its Certified Angus Beef® steaks, fine wines, and chef-crafted meals, today announced a strategic investment from The Foundry Group to support the brand's next phase of growth. The investment pairs capital with hands-on operational expertise to strengthen the company's foundation and position it for scalable, nationwide franchise expansion.

New York Butcher Shoppe at Augusta Rd., Greenville, SC

Following the investment, The Foundry Group began implementing enhancements across key areas of the business—including operations, training, marketing, supply chain, and development—to elevate New York Butcher Shoppe into a best-in-class franchise platform. The initiative reflects an active equity approach, combining strategic capital with operational execution to drive predictable, accelerated growth and long-term value creation.

"This is a defining moment for our brand," said Jim Tindal, Chief Executive Officer, of New York Butcher Shoppe. "We were intentional in selecting a partner that brings more than capital. The Foundry Group shares our vision and has the operational expertise to help us scale in a thoughtful, disciplined way. Together, we're building a platform for sustained, long-term growth."

"We see tremendous potential in New York Butcher Shoppe," said Casey Cooley, Executive Vice President of The Foundry Group. "It's a highly differentiated concept with strong unit-level economics and a loyal customer base, providing a compelling foundation for scalable, long-term growth." "Yet, what impressed us most about New York Butcher Shoppe is how their commitment to quality, integrity and community has earned them real trust. NYBS reflects the intentional, integrity-driven growth we believe in, and we're excited to bring that level of care and craftsmanship to more communities nationwide."

Together, the companies are advancing a robust development pipeline, with nine planned openings set to bring New York Butcher Shoppe to 50 locations this year and extend its footprint into key markets including Virginia, Maryland, and South Florida. For more information, visit https://www.nybutcher.com/franchise.

About The New York Butcher Shoppe

The New York Butcher Shoppe is a premium neighborhood butcher and specialty market offering hand-cut Certified Angus Beef, fresh prepared entrées, gourmet sides, hard-to-find groceries, and a curated selection of fine wines and cheeses. Founded in 1999 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, the brand has grown under the leadership of Jim Tindal and Todd Prochaska, expanding throughout the Southeast while staying true to its commitment to exceptional quality, service, and an inviting shopping experience. For more information, please visit https://www.nybutcher.com/franchise.

About The Foundry Group

The Foundry Group is a restaurant development, investment, and management company focused on building and scaling distinctive hospitality brands. The firm operates across two core verticals: creating and operating original concepts and active equity partnerships to support concept growth and expansion.

Bringing together experienced restaurant and franchise leadership, award-winning chefs, and trusted creative and vendor partners, The Foundry Group combines strategic capital with hands-on operational execution across concept development, branding, real estate, construction, and guest experience. This integrated approach strengthens brand foundations, enables scalable growth, and drives long-term value creation. For more information, visit https://thefoundrygroup.com/.

Contact: Maddy Reda | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE New York Butcher Shoppe