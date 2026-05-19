New York Butcher Shoppe Nears 50 Locations as National Expansion Accelerates

Specialty Retailer Announces New Stores in Alabama, Missouri, Virginia and Beyond

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Butcher Shoppe, a neighborhood butcher and specialty market known for its Certified Angus Beef® steaks, fine wines, and chef-crafted meals, is making strides in their franchise development goals for 2026. The news follows a recent announcement of a strategic investment partnership with The Foundry Group, which brings hands‑on operational expertise to strengthen the company's foundation and support scalable, nationwide franchise growth.

New York Butcher Shoppe currently operates 42 units across 10 states and is quickly advancing toward its 50th location, set to open by the end of the year. The brand's development pipeline is robust, with nine new stores slated to open across a variety of franchise-friendly states, including:

Texas

North Carolina

South Carolina

Florida

Georgia

Tennessee

This year, the brand also has plans to enter two new states, Virginia and Maryland, reflecting the growing demand for the concept and the strength of its franchise system. Additionally, the brand is finalizing 2 multi-unit deals in Alabama and St. Louis, MO, agreements that signal steady growth and expanding market reach as the brand moves into new territories.

"The growth we're seeing right now is a direct reflection of the confidence our franchise partners have in this brand and the business model behind it," said Joseph Giordano, VP. Corporate & Franchise Development. "As we expand into new states and welcome more multi‑unit operators, it's clear that The New York Butcher Shoppe offers a rare combination of strong unit economics, operational support, and a concept that truly resonates in every community we enter. The opportunity ahead of us is tremendous, and we're just getting started."

Several operators in Dallas, Franklin, and Clarksville have seen strong success with their first stores, and their confidence in the New York Butcher Shoppe brand and franchise model has inspired them to expand into second and third units.

"We chose The New York Butcher Shoppe because it felt like the perfect blend of premium offerings and a proven business model, but just as importantly, we knew it would be a true partnership. From the beginning, it was clear they were just as invested in our success as their own," said Ruth Nokes, Owner of New York Butcher Shoppe of Colleyville. "Opening our second location is a big milestone for us; and it validates what we've built with our first store and gives us the chance to expand that same passion into a new community."

Ideal candidates bring a customer‑service mindset, a commitment to quality, and previous business, retail, or restaurant experience. New York Butcher Shoppe looks for hands‑on operators or investors with a designated operating partner, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000 and $50,000 in liquid assets. Securing retail space between 1,400 and 3,000 square feet and having strong ties to the local community further strengthen a candidate's fit as the brand continues expanding into new markets.

New York Butcher Shoppe is advancing a robust development pipeline, with nine planned openings set to bring New York Butcher Shoppe to 50 locations this year and extend its footprint into key markets including Virginia, Texas, Maryland, and South Florida. For more information, visit https://www.nybutcher.com/franchise.

About The New York Butcher Shoppe

The New York Butcher Shoppe is a premium neighborhood butcher and specialty market offering hand-cut Certified Angus Beef®, fresh prepared entrées, gourmet sides, hard-to-find groceries, and a curated selection of fine wines and cheeses. Founded in 1999 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, the brand has grown under the leadership of Jim Tindal and Todd Prochaska, expanding throughout the Southeast while staying true to its commitment to exceptional quality, service, and an inviting shopping experience.

The brand continues to attract strong interest from prospective franchise partners, supported by two flexible build‑out options designed to fit a range of markets. The Traditional Prototype offers an estimated all‑in start‑up cost of $478,000 to $613,000 with an average footprint of 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, while the Wine Bar Prototype ranges from $672,000 to $832,000 and typically occupies 2,500 to 3,000 square feet. Both formats give franchisees room to tailor the experience to their community while maintaining the brand's signature atmosphere.

For more information, please visit https://www.nybutcher.com/franchise.

About The Foundry Group

The Foundry Group is a restaurant development, investment, and management company focused on building and scaling distinctive hospitality brands. The firm operates across two core verticals: creating and operating original concepts and active equity partnerships to support concept growth and expansion.

Bringing together experienced restaurant and franchise leadership, award-winning chefs, and trusted creative and vendor partners, The Foundry Group combines strategic capital with hands-on operational execution across concept development, branding, real estate, construction, and guest experience. This integrated approach strengthens brand foundations, enables scalable growth, and drives long-term value creation. For more information, visit https://thefoundrygroup.com/.

Contact: Maddy Reda | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE New York Butcher Shoppe