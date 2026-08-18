New York Butcher Shoppe Expands Atlanta Footprint with New Multi-Unit Development Agreement and Upcoming Smyrna Opening

Premium Specialty Retail Brand Targets Continued Growth Across Metro Atlanta with Three New Locations in Johns Creek, Cumming, and Buford

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Butcher Shoppe, the neighborhood butcher and specialty market known for its Certified Angus Beef® steaks, fine wines, and chef-crafted meals, is accelerating its growth in Georgia with a new three-store development agreement in the Atlanta market and an additional franchise location set to begin construction in Smyrna.

The expansion includes a three-store development agreement with David Martin to bring New York Butcher Shoppe to the high-growth communities of Johns Creek, Cumming, and Buford, Georgia. The company also announced that a new location in Smyrna, Georgia, owned and operated by franchisees Robert and Kelly Smith, will begin construction shortly.

The latest growth builds on New York Butcher Shoppe's existing presence in Metro Atlanta, where the brand currently operates three locations in Sandy Springs, East Cobb, and Milton, including one corporate-owned store and two franchise locations.

"Atlanta continues to be one of the most attractive franchise markets in the country," said Jim Tindal, CEO of New York Butcher Shoppe. "We already have a strong foundation in the region, and we're excited to continue growing with franchise partners who understand their communities and share our commitment to quality, service, and hospitality."

Georgia's strong economic fundamentals continue to make it an attractive environment for franchise growth. The International Franchise Association's 2026 Franchising Economic Outlook ranked Georgia as the third best state for franchise growth in the United States, citing factors such as population growth, business-friendly policies, and ongoing economic development.

"We're seeing tremendous interest from entrepreneurs throughout Georgia who are looking for brands with strong customer loyalty and proven operating models," said Joseph Giordano, VP of Corporate & Franchise Development at New York Butcher Shoppe. "David brings a great vision for growing the brand in North Atlanta, while Robert and Kelly will introduce the New York Butcher Shoppe experience to another thriving community in Smyrna. These are the types of franchise partners who help build long-term success."

Founded on the idea of being a one-stop shop for dinner, New York Butcher Shoppe offers premium hand-cut meats, chef-prepared entrées, specialty grocery items, wines, and personalized service designed to make great meals easier.

Unlike traditional grocery concepts, New York Butcher Shoppe has built its business around becoming part of customers' weekly routines—whether that means picking up steaks for the weekend, grabbing prepared meals for a busy night, or receiving recommendations from knowledgeable team members who understand their preferences.

New York Butcher Shoppe currently operates 42 locations across 10 states and continues to expand through franchise development and existing market growth.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.nybutcher.com/franchise.

About The New York Butcher Shoppe

The New York Butcher Shoppe is a premium neighborhood butcher and specialty market offering hand-cut Certified Angus Beef®, fresh prepared entrées, gourmet sides, hard-to-find groceries, and a curated selection of fine wines and cheeses. Founded in 1999 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, the brand has grown under the leadership of Jim Tindal and Todd Prochaska, expanding throughout the Southeast while staying true to its commitment to exceptional quality, service, and an inviting shopping experience.

The brand continues to attract strong interest from prospective franchise partners, supported by two flexible build‑out options designed to fit a range of markets. The Traditional Prototype offers an estimated all‑in start‑up cost of $478,000 to $613,000 with an average footprint of 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, while the Wine Bar Prototype ranges from $672,000 to $832,000 and typically occupies 2,500 to 3,000 square feet. Both formats give franchisees room to tailor the experience to their community while maintaining the brand's signature atmosphere.

For more information, please visit https://www.nybutcher.com/franchise.

About The Foundry Group

The Foundry Group is a restaurant development, investment, and management company focused on building and scaling distinctive hospitality brands. The firm operates across two core verticals: creating and operating original concepts and active equity partnerships to support concept growth and expansion.

Bringing together experienced restaurant and franchise leadership, award-winning chefs, and trusted creative and vendor partners, The Foundry Group combines strategic capital with hands-on operational execution across concept development, branding, real estate, construction, and guest experience. This integrated approach strengthens brand foundations, enables scalable growth, and drives long-term value creation. For more information, visit https://thefoundrygroup.com/.

Contact: Maddy Reda | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE New York Butcher Shoppe