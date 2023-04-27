NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York CineFest has grown to 7 days of screenings, now at Cinema Village on East 12 Street in Manhattan. The film festival will showcase dozens of films of all genres in both short and feature length. And it will host nightly networking events at Everything's Jake Bar & Lounge to bring the indie film community together.

New York CineFest Boasts Weeklong Lineup of Global Indie Cinema

CineFest gets rolling May 4 with an opening night red carpet reception. Screenings begin May 5 and continue through May 11. Highlights include Parker Sargent's Roseland: The Ballad of Bob Levine, a documentary about a Cherry Grove legend's fabulous world of friends, neighbors, costars, and misfits. Plus, the world premieres of Zachary Burns's Hell Hath No Fury, a dark comedy about a couple plotting against each other, and Jay Leonard's road dramedy, Break Glass. Philly-based crime drama Not for Nothing, featuring Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Lauren LaVera (Terrifier 2), makes its New York premiere. Hamilton stars Nik Walker and Sasha Hutchings are in Stonestreet Studios' I Am Art, and rising star Emma Swider brings her fearless, indie festival darling short film, The Marinn Company.

The festivities will conclude with an elegant Oscars-style awards show. Glass awards will be given to the winners of each of the festival's 14 categories.

CineFest aims to unite the New York indie film community with filmmakers from other cities and create a global network of talent and creative artists who seek to collaborate in future work.

About New York CineFest:

New York CineFest is the sister festival to the NoHo CineFest of Los Angeles — now celebrating 10 years running — with a mission to highlight great indie film talent from around the globe. Currently in its second year, New York CineFest benefits from the experience of its founders to produce an organized event with quality screenings and a strong and vibrant networking environment.

