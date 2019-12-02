New York City 'Giving Machines' Launch On 'Giving Tuesday' At Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Near Lincoln Center On Dec. 3 At 11 A.M.

Items range from $5 to $200 and each charity has provided items for purchase related to the services they offer. In addition to traditional gifts like clothing and art supplies, donors can also purchase livestock including sheep and chickens, polio vaccines, a reliable toilet for a school and even a portable "school-in-a-box" kit. After donors make their purchase, the Giving Machine dispenses a postcard featuring an image and description of their donation.

Located in 10 cities across the country and around the world, the Giving Machines are part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' #LightTheWorld campaign, which invites people to spend the Christmas season giving back to their local and global communities through acts of service.

WHAT: A ribbon cutting to officially open the machines for donations. Representatives from partner charities will make brief remarks about the importance of service and charity during the holiday season.

WHO: The following individuals will be in attendance and available for interviews:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elder David Buckner

of Latter-day Saints – Elder David Buckner UNICEF USA – Leslie Goldman

– Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of NY – Monsignor Kevin Sullivan

Church World Service (CWS) – Rev. John L. McCullough

Art Start – Mariama Noguera-Devers

– WaterAid America — Emily Haile

West Side Campaign Against Hunger – Chef Greg Silverman

WHEN: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11:00 am 11:30 am

WHERE: Outside the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

125 Columbus Ave (Columbus Ave and W 65th St.)

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints