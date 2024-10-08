New York City to Pursue Rat Contraception Pilot Program

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), the leader in birth control to manage rodent pest populations, today announces that the New York City Council has approved a bill to implement a rat contraception pilot program. From the bill, the term "rat contraceptive" means an agent for the reduction of reproductive capacity in rats that is approved for such use by the United States Environment Protection Agency. SenesTech is currently the only manufacturer of products that meet this requirement.

This bill, Int. No. 736-A, mandates the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), in collaboration with the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and a rodent control expert, to launch a pilot program deploying rat contraceptives within 180 days of enactment.

The program will run for at least 12 months in two rat mitigation zones and a comparable area, focusing on residential buildings with waste in containers. DOHMH must conduct monthly inspections, tracking rat activity, and report findings to the Mayor and City Council after the pilot period.

"SenesTech has two product lines on the market today, ContraPest® and Evolve™, that have shown efficacy and safety in deployments throughout the United States and around the globe. We are the provider of Rat Birth Control™. We look forward to supporting New York City in their pilot program," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

About SenesTech, Inc.

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We are the inventors of Evolve™ Rat and Evolve™ Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents which reflect our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. Evolve fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that the New York program will run for at least 12 months in two rat mitigation zones and a comparable area, focusing on residential buildings with waste in containers. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations, our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700, [email protected]

Media and Marketing Contact:

Rochelle Paulet, Director of Marketing, SenesTech, Inc.

928-779-4143 x814, [email protected]

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.