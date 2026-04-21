NEW YORK CITY'S ICONIC JIM HENSON'S CREATURE SHOP OFFERS ADDITIONAL DATES FOR ITS BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS FOR JUNE THROUGH SEPTEMBER

More tickets now on sale for unique tours that are quickly becoming a "Must See" for locals and tourists

Tour highlights include puppetry and puppet-building demonstrations, exclusive merch, and special gems from the archive in celebration of Jim Henson's upcoming 90th birthday!

QUEENS, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Henson's Creature Shop is continuing to welcome fans to its historic location in New York City with the release of additional dates of its popular weekly tour. Tickets are now available for every Saturday through September 26, 2026, at www.JimHensonExperiences.com. As part of the 80-minute tour, which includes a walk-through of the award-winning Creature Shop, special photo opportunities of beloved and iconic characters, a puppetry demonstration from an actual Henson puppeteer, a meet and greet with one of the Creature Shop's master puppet builders, and other special surprises, the Shop is especially excited to celebrate founder Jim Henson's upcoming birthday in September with the addition of some of his personal items that have been specially selected from The Jim Henson Company's archives.

Tours of Jim Henson's Creature Shop were launched earlier this year and have been embraced by fans of Jim Henson's legacy as well as anyone interested in exploring this unique New York landmark that has been a hub of creativity, imagination, and innovation for decades. From seeing iconic characters in person, to exclusive merch, to learning about puppetry and puppet building from the award-winning experts who have defined the art form, the tour of Jim Henson's Creature Shop is not to be missed. And with new items on display, and additional opportunities for private and customized experiences, it is worth visiting again.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop is the award-winning artists and makers that have created hundreds of the world's most famous puppet characters including stars from Fraggle Rock, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, and many more. New York City is the original and longest home to the workshop and specializes in the renowned Henson style of puppets and walkaround characters.

Tickets to visit Jim Henson's Creature Shop in New York are $150 (plus tax and fees) and are on sale now at www.JimHensonExperiences.com, a new initiative from The Jim Henson Company that features a variety of in person experiences and live theater productions. Join the newsletter to receive updates on all of the Company's events, stage shows, and experiences.

About Jim Henson's Creature Shop

Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ provides animatronic creatures, digital puppetry, and soft puppets to the international film, television, theater, live event and advertising industries. Recent credits include the wildly popular music video "A Boggart Ballad" for Magic: the Gathering, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV), for which it won an Emmy, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), the Blumhouse horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, and an upcoming all-puppet episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Shop is renowned for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets, the classic Muppets, and characters from Dinosaurs, Farscape, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and more. Additional credits in film and television include The Naked Gun, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, Lost Ollie, Come Play, Julie's Greenroom, and Where the Wild Things Are. The shop is also known for its performance work for theatrical productions including My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jim Henson's inspired Silliness, and Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, as well as for its partnerships with commercial clients like Snuggle, Topgolf, and General Mills, and with artists like Coldplay, The Avett Brothers, Cee Lo Green, Ben Rector, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5.

A recipient of multiple Emmy Awards for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the Henson Performance Control System, a powerful custom-based interface for puppeteers, and an Emmy Award for its work in developing the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio, a patented control system technology that enables puppeteers to perform a computer generated (CG) character in real time.

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company