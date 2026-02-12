THE JIM HENSON COMPANY CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF LABYRINTH WITH ROBUST CONSUMER PRODUCTS COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 40th anniversary of Jim Henson's fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, starring David Bowie in the legendary role of Jareth the Goblin King and a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, the teenage girl who must face him to rescue her baby brother. An 80's cult classic that is beloved around the world, Jim Henson's Labyrinth remains uniquely relevant today, sitting at the intersection of iconic music, fashion, fantasy, and nostalgia. Its memorable soundtrack, distinctive style, groundbreaking creatures, and timeless coming-of-age story have continued to resonate across generations, making it a rich and enduring platform for modern products and merchandising.

Labyrinth 40th Anniversary. David Bowie as Jareth

The year kicked off with wildly popular screenings of the film from Fathom Events held in hundreds of theaters across the U.S. Additionally, Labyrinth in Concert, featuring the film on the big screen accompanied by a live band on stage, has been playing to sold out crowds. Currently in the U.K. until April, the event will return to the U.S for another multi-city tour in September.

From consumer products licensing, fans are enjoying a robust offering from both new and existing licensees to celebrate this 40th anniversary.

New licensees include:

Bit Bot Media - latex masks and props

Bottleneck Gallery – art prints

Buffalo Games – puzzles

Bullairs – limited edition sneakers and accessories

Cinema Puzzles – movie posters and puzzles

Cosmic Beauty - cosmetics

Cosmic Group – collectible figures

Crazy Dog Tees – t shirts

EXO-6 – collectible figures

Overlord - hats

Radmojo - pet and garden products

Rubber Road - collectibles

WOLFpak - backpacks and accessories

Current licensees with new collections launching this year include:

Blank Tag Stickers - new stickers

Cavity Colors – new apparel

Insight Editions – adult coloring book and new Y/A novelization

Jade City Food – new sauces and spices

Licensed to Charm - new jewelry items

Mantic Games – advent calendar

Mighty Coconut – new digital accessories

Plastic Meatball – new wave of action figures and collector pins

RSVLTS – new featured collection

Samii Ryan – new apparel and accessories

shop.Henson.com – new featured collection

Tee Turtle x Cloudheads - co-branded plush

Trevco – new apparel and accessories

Truffle Shuffle x Loungefly – new apparel and accessories

"The Labyrinth franchise has continued to grow year over year for forty years, and it will continue to flourish. In addition to all our wonderful licensees that are creating products for this anniversary year and beyond, there are still so many opportunities around the world to bring innovative products to our dedicated fans. We'll be announcing even more exciting new global initiatives, and we continue to be interested in adding new partners who want to join in this fun, beloved, evergreen property," said Melissa Segal, Head of Global Consumer Products for The Jim Henson Company.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, as well as the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company