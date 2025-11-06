NEW YORK CITY'S ICONIC PALEY MUSEUM, WHERE MEDIA, SPORTS, GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT COME TOGETHER, LAUNCHES ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY

THE CELEBRATION KICKED OFF WITH A GRAND OPENING, RIBBON-CUTTING

REVEALING THE COMPLETION OF PHASE I OF A TRANSFORMATIVE RENOVATION

OF ITS RENOWNED THEATERS AND PUBLIC SPACES

THE PALEY MUSEUM ANNOUNCED THE NEWLY NAMED

BLOOMBERG GALLERY, Established Through the Generous Support of

Bloomberg Philanthropies

THE GEORGE J. GILLESPIE, III THEATER, Established through the Generous Support of

William S. Paley Foundation

STAVROS NIARCHOS FOUNDATION ENTRANCE, Established Through the Generous Support of

Andreas Dracopoulos and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

With Additional Support by The Hearst Foundations and William S. Paley Foundation

Stellar lineup of New Signature Series, Star-Studded Events, Upcoming Programs Revealed

The Paley Museum Is Now Featured on Bloomberg Connects, Offering a Free Digital Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Paley Museum, where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together, proudly kicked off its landmark 50th Anniversary celebration with the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art theaters and public spaces. This transformative renovation marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in Paley's storied legacy. Conveniently located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, The Paley Museum serves as host to a star-studded lineup of programs including PaleyFest NY—the premier festival celebrating creative excellence in media and entertainment—plus blockbuster experiences like the upcoming annual holiday exhibit extravaganza, PaleyLand, along with new exhibits, family events with character meet & greets, gaming, and more.

The Paley Center for Media, which owns and operates The Paley Museum, is the world's leading nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The organization was founded by William S. Paley, the legendary founder of CBS in 1975, and since 1991 has been chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO, Hearst.

With extraordinary foresight, William S. Paley understood the importance of preserving the history of media for future generations and making it accessible to the public. From that vision came The Paley Archive—a national treasure—and the creation of a public institution, originally known as The Museum of Broadcasting (now known as The Paley Museum.)

"For five decades, Paley has stood at the intersection of media, culture, and education, serving as a trusted resource for public audiences and educators alike. Recognized as the premier gathering place for the industry – presenting programs with unmatched convening power – Paley has evolved to its place as the preeminent media industry nonprofit," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO of Hearst, and Chairman of The Paley Center for Media. "On this 50th anniversary, as we look to the future, Paley will continue to innovate and lead — shaping the conversation and inspiring generations to come."

"The Paley Museum has proudly called New York City home for fifty years. Building on its storied legacy, it has become the destination where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together — offering blockbuster exhibits, interactive experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime events," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "With the unveiling of our newly renovated theaters and galleries, we extend our deepest gratitude to our generous donors — including the William S. Paley Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and The Hearst Foundations — for making these new spaces possible."

In honor of its 50th Anniversary, the most essential public spaces of the historic Philip Johnson–designed Paley Museum have been thoughtfully reimagined to meet the highest standards of a world-class cultural destination. This process was guided by a Renovation Committee of the Paley Board that included Frank A. Bennack, Jr.,

Mark Lazarus, William C. Paley, Maureen Reidy, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Jennifer Witz, and Strauss Zelnick, as well as David Schoer, Paley's CFO and EVP Operations, in collaboration with Tom Gallagher of DLR Architects.

This transformative project includes two newly renovated theaters, including the renowned Bennack Theater and the newly named George J. Gillespie, III Theater on the Museum's second floor. The revitalized theaters feature the latest technology, state-of-the-art surround sound, sophisticated finishes, and advanced lighting design, providing a fully immersive, dynamic audience experience.

The naming of the George J. Gillespie, III Theater is made possible by William S. Paley Foundation, in honor of George J. Gillespie III, the highly respected attorney, philanthropist, and dedicated leader who served nearly three decades on the Paley Board and the Paley Foundation Board and left an indelible mark on the organization.

"It is an honor to support The Paley Center for Media on the occasion of this milestone anniversary," said William C. Paley on behalf of William S. Paley Foundation. "I believe my father would be very proud to see how Paley has grown from his original vision to the iconic destination that it has become today."

The renovated public spaces also encompass the newly named Bloomberg Gallery on the concourse level, made possible by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The reimagined flexible exhibition and gathering area has a digital display wall and will house immersive exhibits and be a venue for high-profile receptions and events. The Bloomberg Gallery pays tribute to Bloomberg's pioneering use of technology to share news and insight with the world via the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and various digital media platforms.

"The Paley Museum has helped document and share the incredible story of media's evolution, from radio and television to the internet and social media and beyond," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, 108th Mayor of New York City. "We are glad to help the Museum mark its 50th anniversary by joining with it to open the new Bloomberg Gallery and launch Bloomberg Connects, and we look forward to seeing how the Museum continues to evolve as a hub for learning and leadership."

The Paley Museum is now featured on the Bloomberg Connects app, which offers free digital guides to over 1,000 museums and cultural organizations around the world. Bloomberg Connects makes it easy to access and engage with arts and culture – through exclusive app-only stories, videos, and audio from artists, curators, and experts – via mobile devices when visiting a venue in person, or anytime from anywhere. The platform is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies longstanding commitment to support digital innovation in the arts, and is available for download from Google Play or the App Store.

It was also announced that the Grand Entrance to the renowned Bennack Theater has been named the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Entrance, thanks to the generous support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. As one of the world's most prominent and respected philanthropists, Andreas Dracopoulos and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation have supported many projects worldwide that have made a lasting and positive impact for society at large.

"As a nexus not only of media, but also of sports, journalism, and entertainment, The Paley Museum offers us all the chance to better understand the cultural forces flowing through our lives," said Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. "We at SNF feel a strong resonance with our own work to broaden access to arts, culture, and trusted information, always keeping humanity at the core. Congratulations to the Museum on this half-century milestone and on the new chapter these renovations begin."

The Paley Museum's reimagined spaces will play host to Paley's blockbuster exhibits, immersive interactive experiences, and impactful programming. From star-studded festivals to unforgettable live events, the Museum offers visitors a front-row seat to connect in person with their favorite celebrities, sports legends, and cultural icons—experiences not found anywhere else. Visitors to the Paley Museum will also discover an exciting world of gaming and e-sports tournaments, live podcasts, watch parties, character meet-and-greets, educational classes, and much more.

The return of PaleyFest NY will take place from November 7-16, featuring conversations with country singer Trisha Yearwood, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, and the casts and creative teams from the television shows Pluribus, Landman, Power Book IV: Force, and A Man on the Inside.

Additionally, the Museum will host a conversation with Emmy Award—winning sportscaster Bob Costas on December 9.

On November 22, The Paley Museum welcomes the return of PaleyLand, its annual holiday exhibit extravaganza just steps from Rockefeller Center. This five-floor immersive holiday experience includes photos with Santa and holiday characters, arts & crafts, giveaways, screenings of classic holiday favorites, hot chocolate, a magical train display, and more.

In celebration of Survivor's landmark 50th season, premiering in Spring 2026, The Paley Museum will partner with CBS, Pluto TV, and Amazon MGM Studios to present a dynamic, immersive exhibit honoring the iconic reality series. Since its debut in 2000, Survivor has captivated audiences and become one of the most acclaimed reality shows in television history. The exhibit will showcase memorable props, wardrobe pieces, and artifacts spanning all fifty seasons, offering fans a unique opportunity to relive the show's most unforgettable moments. Interactive challenge experiences and curated video highlights will further immerse visitors in the spirit of competition, strategy, and survival that define the series. This special installation celebrates Survivor's enduring legacy and invites fans to engage with the show in a whole new way.

Also upcoming for The Paley Museum is a New York-sized Super Bowl watch party, the launch of a new artist and songwriter series, and much more. Additionally, in the year ahead, The Paley Museum will also begin laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of its transformative renovations. This next phase will feature the addition of state-of-the-art studios for content creation and podcasts, as well as a cutting-edge recording studio and television studio. These exciting new facilities will further enhance The Paley Museum visitor experience, elevate the institution's educational programming, and strengthen its best-in-class internship programs—helping to cultivate the next generation of media professionals and creators.

For all public programming at The Paley Museum, Paley Members receive exclusive perks such as Member events, advance discounted tickets and other once-in-a-lifetime experiences, free admission year-round to the Museum, VIP invitations, admission to the Paley Archive library with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more please visit Paley Membership.

For more updates on Paley's programming and anniversary celebrations, please visit paleymuseum.org, Paley's Facebook page and follow @PaleyCenter on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Threads, and on TikTok: @thepaleycenter.

A bout The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive —the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

