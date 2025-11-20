The Paley Museum Announces the Opening of PaleyLand, Its Annual Holiday Extravaganza Exhibit

PaleyLand Opens on Saturday, November 22, 2025 and Will Run through Sunday, January 4, 2026

The Festivities will Include Photos with Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Toy Soldier, and More!

Family Days Featuring Meets and Greets with the Harlem Globetrotters, Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, and Snoopy

A Magical Holiday Train Display

A Wide Array of Holiday Screenings Including Classic Family Programs, the All-New Holiday Special of PAW Patrol, an Episode of Paris & Pups, an Advance Screening of Prep & Landing: The Snowball, and more!

A Special Screening of Elf on Sunday, December 14 Presented by AMC's "Best Christmas Ever" and Featuring a Special Giveaway

The Latest in Gaming and VR at the PaleyGX Gaming Studio

Free Hot Chocolate and Holiday Treats!

A Celebration with The Three Kings on Sunday, January 4

Paley Members Receive Free Admission to PaleyLand and Free Photos with Santa

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Museum, where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together, is kicking off the holiday season with the return of its festive tradition, PaleyLand. This annual holiday extravaganza exhibit is one of the many exciting events taking place during the Museum's 50th anniversary and promises a magical experience for visitors of all ages. PaleyLand will run from Saturday, November 22, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Museum's Midtown Manhattan location at 25 West 52 Street.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors to PaleyLand, where holiday cheer takes center stage and every moment feels like unwrapping pure joy," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "Just steps from Radio City and the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, PaleyLand has quickly become a cherished holiday tradition for New Yorkers and visitors to the city alike."

During PaleyLand, The Paley Museum transforms its five floors into a whimsical, family-friendly wonderland. Highlights include photos with Santa and other beloved characters, a stunning menorah display which serves as the perfect background for Hanukkah photos, giveaways, arts & crafts, and screenings of holiday classics and family favorite programs. With a magical train display, free hot chocolate, and special meet-and-greets, PaleyLand is a joyful escape where families can create lasting memories together.

On Saturday, November 29, The Paley Museum will welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, who will be at the Museum through Christmas Eve on Wednesday, December 24.

PaleyLand will host fun and engaging family days and welcome several special guests throughout its run including the Harlem Globetrotters, Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, Snoopy, as well as holiday favorites including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Toy Soldier, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, and Blizz the Snowman! Details include:

Unicorn Academy , Saturday, November 22 : Visitors can step onto Unicorn Island for screenings of the brand-new Winter Solstice special and a magical music video, face painting, holiday crafts, a Unicorn Academy bracelet kit*, and more.

: Visitors can step onto Unicorn Island for screenings of the brand-new Winter Solstice special and a magical music video, face painting, holiday crafts, a bracelet kit*, and more. Advanced Screening of Disney's Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, Sunday, November 23: Families can enjoy a screening lineup of all four Prep & Landing specials, plus a brand-new sneak preview of a delightful Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs stop-motion short.

Families can enjoy a screening lineup of all four specials, plus a brand-new sneak preview of a delightful stop-motion short. Harlem Globetrotters, Saturday, November 29 : The high-flying iconic basketball squad, who will be celebrating their centennial in their upcoming tour, returns to PaleyLand for meet and greets and photos. Visitors can also create their own holiday basketball crafts, receive a surprise gift*, and watch episodes of the brand-new TV Show "Secrets of the City," plus a classic Globetrotters cartoon.

: The high-flying iconic basketball squad, who will be celebrating their centennial in their upcoming tour, returns to PaleyLand for meet and greets and photos. Visitors can also create their own holiday basketball crafts, receive a surprise gift*, and watch episodes of the brand-new TV Show "Secrets of the City," plus a classic Globetrotters cartoon. PAW Patrol , Saturday, December 6 : Chase and Skye come to PaleyLand for meet and greet photos, arts and crafts, special gifts*, and an exclusive screening of the new holiday special A PAW Patrol Christmas .

: Chase and Skye come to PaleyLand for meet and greet photos, arts and crafts, special gifts*, and an exclusive screening of the new holiday special . Snoopy's Winter Wonderland Bash , Saturday, December 13: Everyone's favorite beagle will be available for meet-and-greet photos with visitors, along with Snoopy-inspired arts and crafts and special screenings of the most beloved episodes of Apple TV's The Snoopy Show .

, Everyone's favorite beagle will be available for meet-and-greet photos with visitors, along with Snoopy-inspired arts and crafts and special screenings of the most beloved episodes of Apple TV's . Paris & Pups , Saturday, December 20: Guests will be the first to see an unreleased episode of Paris & Pups, the hit new kids' series on YouTube inspired by Paris Hilton and her real-life pups. Strike a pose at the festive photo op, and enjoy hands-on creative activities inspired by the show. Kids can take home a special treat* and families won't want to miss the chance to win one of three paw-fect spa day prize packs!

Additionally, the Museum will host screenings of classic holiday programs including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and more.

PaleyLand will also host a special screening of the classic New Line Cinema holiday film Elf, starring Will Ferrell on Sunday, December 14 at 1:00 pm, in celebration of AMC Networks' "Best Christmas Ever" programming event. Those in attendance will receive a special gift from AMC+, the company's premium streaming bundle, following the screening.

Other activities that visitors can enjoy include the award-winning PaleyGX Studio featuring the hottest video games and VR titles available to the public, free hot chocolate, holiday treats, and more.

PaleyLand will close its magical run on Sunday, January 4, with an appearance by the Three Kings who will be available for photos. The day will also feature screenings and giveaways*.

Paley Members receive free admission, exclusive early VIP access on December 6, 2025, and a free photo with Santa. To become a Paley Member please go to paleycenter.org/join-us and enjoy Member benefits throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to share their special moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #PaleyMuseum #PaleyLand.

*Please note, all giveaways are while supplies last.

For a full schedule of screenings and holiday activities, please visit www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyland

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive —the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media