NEW YORK CITY'S MOST OUTSTANDING LOFTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYR.com// In 1861, Thomas Hope proudly built the new headquarters of his growing wholesaling firm at 131 Duane Street in Manhattan's Tribeca district - elegant, stately, with huge windows and a gleaming marble front. Today, the building is one of New York's last cast-iron buildings.

Living Room of Loft at 131 Duane Street, Tribeca, New York © NYR.com

The property was lovingly and painstakingly renovated for five years, which, for only nine large apartments, is rarely done to this extent. Now the building features two large elevators, central air condition, gourmet kitchens with Wolf, Gaggenau, and Miele appliances, marble bathrooms with heated floors and hydrotherapy bathtubs, large washers and dryers, and all the comforts that usually cannot even be retrofitted in a historic building.

From just $20,000 per month, residents enjoy a feeling of space that is impossible to find anywhere in New York. Some apartments feature ceiling heights of 14 feet; all have numerous historic details preserved in collaboration with New York's landmark commission. 131 Duane Street, now featuring its original name - "The Hope Building" - is a unique opportunity to live in an authentic historic New York loft yet enjoy all amenities of a contemporary home. The building features 3- and 4- bedroom apartments. "Renting a loft now is wonderful for everyone who wants to experience everything Tribeca has to offer and find out if it suits their lifestyle before perhaps committing to an 8 million or 10 million purchase which is what these apartments would cost if they were offered for sale," says Thomas Guss, the broker who has the listing of The Hope Building. "Current Rents are lower than just the interest payments," Guss remarks.

The first families already have moved in and enjoy the special ambiance of 131 Duane Street. Rental inquiries to Thomas Guss, 212.360.7000 ext. 103, Sashanna Richardson at 347.653.0401, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE NYR.com