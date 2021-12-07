New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, And Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi Elected As Member Director Of The Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, 2021, the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (the "FHLBNY") announced that Thomas R. Cangemi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") was elected by the FHLBNY's eligible New York members to serve as a Member Director on the FHLBNY board for a four-year term representing New York. Mr. Cangemi's term commences on January 1, 2022 and ends on December 31, 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, José R. González stated, "The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York benefits greatly from the depth and breadth of our Board, which strengthens our ability to meet the needs of our members and the communities we serve. I look forward to continuing to benefit from the guidance that our re-elected Directors provide, and I am excited for the insights and experiences Mr. Cangemi and the other newly elected Directors will bring to their roles. My colleagues and I at the FHLBNY will continue to work closely with all of our Directors to ensure that the cooperative remains a reliable strategic partner for our members."

"For decades, the FHLBNY has played an integral role in the stability and recovery in the greater New York region," said Mr. Cangemi. "The Board has played an important role in supporting the mission of the FHLB-NY and I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors and management."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At September 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $57.9 billion, loans of $43.7 billion, deposits of $34.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $7.0 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 236 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

