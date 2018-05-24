About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At March 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $49.7 billion, loans of $38.9 billion, deposits of $29.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 225 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286



Media Contact:



Kelly Maude Leung

(516) 683-4032



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-declares-a-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-its-preferred-stock-300654317.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.myNYCB.com

