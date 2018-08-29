New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Barclays Investor Conference

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE : NYCB ) (the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference to be held on Thursday, September 13th, in New York.

During his presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Mr. Ficalora will discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 performance and business outlook.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available at the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day and will be archived at the Company's website, together with the accompanying PowerPoint slides, through September 27, 2018.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At June 30, 2018, the Company reported assets of $50.5 billion, loans of $39.4 billion, deposits of $29.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 223 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

Investor and Media Contact:



Salvatore J. DiMartino



(516) 683-4286





SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mynycb.com

