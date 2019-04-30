New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 Unchanged From Prior Quarter

WESTBURY, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



First Quarter 2019 Summary

Earnings :

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $97.6 million compared to $101.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.



Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 was $89.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $0.19 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter.



Non-interest expenses rose $3.8 million to $138.8 million compared to fourth quarter 2018, while the efficiency ratio was 52.15%. Excluding certain items totaling approximately $9.0 million, non-interest expenses (3) , on a non-GAAP basis, were $129.7 million, down 4% compared to fourth quarter 2018. (2)



The adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding these two items, declined 117 basis points to 48.75%. (2)



Return on average assets was 0.76% for the current first quarter while return on average common stockholders' equity was 5.86% (1)



Return on average tangible assets was 0.79% for the current first quarter, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.74%. (1) (2) Balance Sheet :

Total assets increased 2% on an annualized basis to $52.1 billion, compared to December 31, 2018



Loans held for investment totaled $40.5 billion, up $360.1 million or 4% annualized.



Total multi-family loans grew modestly this quarter compared to year-end and ended the first quarter at $30.0 billion, up 1% annualized.



Total commercial & industrial loans were up $323.2 million or 54% annualized to $2.7 billion. The largest component of this growth was our specialty finance portfolio, which increased $315 million to $2.3 billion, up 63%, annualized compared to December 31, 2018.



Total deposits increased $836.7 million to $31.6 billion, up 11% annualized. Net Interest Margin :

The net interest margin for the first quarter, was 2.03%, down six basis points compared to fourth quarter 2018.



Prepayment income added eight basis points to the NIM in both periods. Asset Quality :

Non-performing loans increased 29% to $58.6 million or 0.14% of total loans compared to the previous quarter, due primarily to one C&I borrower in the amount of $15 million.



Net charge-offs for the first quarter were $2.0 million and consisted primarily of taxi-medallion loans. Capital Management :

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 7.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.47.



Since commencing our repurchase program during the fourth quarter of last year, we have repurchased a total of 23.9 million shares at an average price of $9.54. Capital Position at March 31, 2019 :

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.27%.



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.64%.



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.83%.



Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.68%. (1) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders. (2) "Non-GAAP non-interest expenses", "adjusted efficiency ratio", "tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this release. (3) Consists of $3.5 million in severance costs and $5.5 million in branch rationalization costs.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $97.6 million, down slightly from the $101.7 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $89.4 million, down from the $93.5 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2019 performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "The Company has gotten off to a good start in 2019. Despite NIM pressure, which we were able to offset with operating leverage and report an in-line quarter. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $0.19, unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2018. Our first quarter 2019 results show continued growth in our loan portfolio, strong deposit inflows, solid asset quality and a further reduction in our operating expenses.

"Our loan portfolio increased $360 million or 4% on an annualized basis compared to the level at the end of 2018. All of our major loan categories registered growth during the current first quarter, especially our specialty finance loan portfolio, which rose $315 million or 63% on an annualized basis compared to year-end.

"We were also pleased to see the strong deposit growth we experienced throughout 2018 continue into the first quarter of 2019. Total deposits rose $836.7 million or 11% annualized, during the quarter. In addition to CD growth, we also had growth in savings accounts and in non-interest bearing accounts, as well. For all of 2018, we grew overall deposits by $1.7 billion or 6%, so first quarter deposit growth trends are encouraging.

"While we continued to re-deploy our cash into higher yielding assets such as investment securities, given the strong deposit growth during the quarter, we used most of our cash to pay down our borrowings and purchased less investment securities given market conditions during the first quarter.

"Last year, we reduced our operating expenses by nearly $100 million. During the current quarter, we reduced our total non-interest expenses by $5 million, excluding the impact from certain items, related to severance costs and branch rationalization, compared to the prior quarter. While this was an impressive accomplishment, we continue to focus on further reducing our expense base in 2019.

"During the first quarter, we sold our wealth management subsidiary, Peter B. Cannell & Co., Inc. While non-interest income will decline, it will be substantially offset by the cost savings related to this subsidiary. Additionally, we also entered into an agreement with our third-party provider of non-depositary products and services. Under this new agreement, our financial consultants will be employed by them, but will still service our customer base. This arrangement will continue to generate fee income for the Company, without the overhead associated with a large salesforce. This will result in considerably less compensation expenses going forward and help us achieve our on-going cost savings initiatives.

"On the asset quality front, our metrics continue to be very strong and we are not seeing any weakness in our core multi-family business. Overall, our asset quality metrics remain among the best across the industry.

"Lastly, during the first quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program."

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Reflecting our earnings, capital position, and asset quality, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share. This represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.0% based on the closing price as of April 29, 2019. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of May 14, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company continued to repurchase shares of its common stock under its previously announced $300 million share repurchase program. Specifically, it repurchased 7.1 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $9.47; to date the Company has repurchased a total of 23.9 million shares at an average price of $9.54 or an aggregate purchase of $227.9 million, leaving $72.1 million remaining under the current authorization.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

Total assets as of March 31, 2019 were $52.1 billion, up $250.2 million or 2% annualized compared to total assets at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to loan growth, specifically commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan growth and to a lesser extent, modest growth in our securities portfolio. The growth this quarter was funded by strong growth in our deposit base, while the level of borrowed funds declined.

Total loans held for investment rose $360.1 million or 4% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. This quarter's loan growth was largely centered in our C&I portfolio.

While we continued to redeploy our cash during the first quarter, this quarter we used most of our cash to pay down wholesale borrowings and grew our securities portfolio modestly. Accordingly, our available-for-sale securities increased $111.1 million or 8% annualized to $5.7 billion, while our cash balances declined $466.4 million to $1.0 billion.

Total deposits increased $836.7 million compared to December 31, 2018, up 11%, annualized while total borrowed funds declined $950.0 million to $13.3 billion, compared to the balances at December 31, 2018.

Loans

Loans held for investment, net totaled $40.4 billion at March 31, 2019, up $363.3 million or 4% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. This quarter, loan growth was driven by our C&I loan portfolio, commercial real estate ("CRE"), and multi-family.

Total C&I loans increased $323.2 million or 13% (not annualized) compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. This growth was in turn, driven by strong growth in our specialty finance business. Specialty finance loans increased $314.9 million or 63% annualized to $2.3 billion compared to December 31, 2018. CRE loans rose $80.6 million to $7.1 billion, up 5% on an annualized basis, while multi-family loans rose $48.7 million to $30.0 billion, up 1% annualized compared to the balances at December 31, 2018.

Originations

Loans originated for investment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 equaled $2.0 billion, down 6% compared to originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, multi-family originations declined 21%, CRE originations decreased 11%, and specialty finance originations increased 31%.

Pipeline

The current pipeline stands at $1.5 billion. This includes $833 million in multi-family loans, $314 million in CRE loans, and $220 million in specialty finance loans.

Funding

Deposits

During the current first quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy to grow deposits organically. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, total deposits grew $836.7 million or 11%, annualized, to $31.6 billion. Similar to the deposit growth we experienced during 2018, first quarter 2019 deposit growth was based in our certificates of deposits ("CDs"). CDs increased $573.5 million or 19% on an annualized basis relative to fourth-quarter 2018. Additionally, we also experienced strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits and in savings accounts, while interest-bearing checking and money market accounts declined modestly. Non-interest bearing accounts rose $193.1 million or 32% on an annualized basis to $2.6 billion compared to the balance at December 31, 2018, while savings accounts increased $117.6 million or 10% annualized to $4.8 billion.

Borrowed Funds

At March 31, 2019, borrowed funds totaled $13.3 billion, down $950.0 million or 26.7% annualized compared to $14.2 billion at the end of 2018. The decline was entirely attributable to a decline in wholesale borrowings, which consist primarily of borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.

Asset Quality

The Company's asset quality metrics remained strong during the current first quarter despite an uptick in non-accrual loans related to one C&I borrower in the amount of $15 million. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") rose $15.0 million or 27% on a linked-quarter basis to $71.3 million or 0.14% of total assets. Total non-accrual mortgage loans declined modestly, while other non-accrual loans, the majority of which are taxi medallion-related loans, increased $13.2 million or 36% to $49.9 million, also due to this same one C&I borrower.

Total repossessed assets rose $2.0 million or 18% to $12.8 million compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. The majority of our repossessed assets consist of taxi medallions, which totaled $10.8 million at the end of the current quarter.

At March 31, 2019, the Company's remaining taxi medallion-related loans were $69.6 million compared to $73.7 million at December 31, 2018.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 totaled $241.3 million, down 2% compared to $247.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest income increased 1% on a linked-quarter basis, but was offset by a 5% linked quarter increase in interest expense.

The increase in our interest income compared to the previous quarter was the result of a slightly lower level of interest-earning assets (primarily cash and cash equivalents), offset by a seven basis point increase in the average yield. The higher level of interest expense compared to the previous quarter was due to CD growth along with higher interest rates on those balances, offset slightly by a lower average balance of borrowed funds.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") for the first quarter of 2019 was 2.03%, down six basis points compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was the result of higher funding costs due to multiple Federal Reserve interest rate increases over the past twelve months and was modestly offset by higher yields on our loan portfolio and securities. Prepayment income of $9.6 million was up modestly compared to the prior quarter and contributed eight basis points to the NIM, unchanged from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact from the prepayments, our first quarter 2019 NIM would have been 1.95%.

(Recovery of) Provision for Loan Losses

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company reported a recovery of loan losses of $1.2 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income during the first quarter of 2019 was $24.8 million, up 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The current first quarter included $7.0 million of net gains on the sale of securities compared to a $1.2 million net loss in the prior quarter. Additionally, during the current quarter, the Company sold its wealth management business, Peter B. Cannell & Co. This resulted in a $5.1 million or 59% decrease in other income, which was offset by the net gain on the sale of securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the current first quarter was $138.8 million, up $3.8 million or 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in the current quarter's results were certain items which together totaled $9.0 million: $3.5 million in severance costs and $5.5 million related to branch rationalization costs. Excluding these two items, total non-interest expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, would have totaled $129.7 million this quarter, down $5.2 million or 4% compared to the prior quarter(2). The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 52.15% compared to 49.92% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the two items, the adjusted efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 48.75%, down 117 basis points compared to the prior quarter.(2)

As previously mentioned, the sale of Peter B. Cannell & Co., along with the new relationship with our third-party provider of non-deposit products, as well as the branch rationalization, will help us with our ongoing cost save initiatives during 2019.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $31.0 million, relatively unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the current first quarter was 24.10%, up modestly from 23.27% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At March 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $52.1 billion, loans of $40.4 billion, deposits of $31.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.6 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,008,550

$ 1,474,955 Securities:





Available-for-sale 5,724,644

5,613,520 Equity investments with readily





determinable fair values, at fair value 32,128

30,551 Total securities 5,756,772

5,644,071 Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 29,952,775

29,904,063 Commercial real estate 7,081,597

7,000,990 One-to-four family 435,991

446,413 Acquisition, development, and construction 326,652

407,875 Total mortgage loans held for investment 37,797,015

37,759,341 Other loans:





Commercial and industrial 2,720,985

2,397,784 Other loans 8,019

8,783 Total other loans held for investment 2,729,004

2,406,567 Total loans held for investment 40,526,019

40,165,908 Less: Allowance for loan losses (156,636)

(159,820) Loans held for investment, net 40,369,383

40,006,088 Total loans, net 40,369,383

40,006,088 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 588,197

644,590 Premises and equipment, net 332,721

346,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 312,948

- Goodwill 2,426,379

2,436,131 Other assets 1,354,627

1,347,362 Total assets $ 52,149,577

$ 51,899,376 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 11,482,591

$ 11,530,049 Savings accounts 4,760,877

4,643,260 Certificates of deposit 12,767,779

12,194,322 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,589,878

2,396,799 Total deposits 31,601,125

30,764,430 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 12,603,661

13,553,661 Junior subordinated debentures 359,594

359,508 Subordinated notes 294,655

294,697 Total borrowed funds 13,257,910

14,207,866 Operating lease liabilities 312,628

- Other liabilities 348,844

271,845 Total liabilities 45,520,507

45,244,141 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070





shares issued; and 467,236,136 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,092,792

6,099,940 Retained earnings 307,232

297,202 Treasury stock, at cost (23,202,934 and 16,902,466 shares, respectively) (221,728)

(161,998) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax 18,329

(10,534) Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-





temporary impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(6,042) Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (69,257)

(71,077) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (56,970)

(87,653) Total stockholders' equity 6,629,070

6,655,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,149,577

$ 51,899,376

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2019

2018

2018















(in thousands, except per share data)











Interest Income:











Mortgage and other loans $ 379,790

$ 375,307

$ 355,917

Securities and money market investments 66,384

67,565

48,408

Total interest income 446,174

442,872

404,325















Interest Expense:











Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 50,159

48,726

34,369

Savings accounts 8,083

7,818

7,221

Certificates of deposit 67,775

61,085

30,515

Borrowed funds 78,832

78,007

61,922

Total interest expense 204,849

195,636

134,027

Net interest income 241,325

247,236

270,298

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses (1,222)

2,770

9,571

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses 242,547

244,466

260,727















Non-Interest Income:











Fee income 7,228

7,709

7,327

Bank-owned life insurance 6,975

7,828

6,804

Net gain (loss) on securities 6,987

(1,184)

(466)

Other income 3,595

8,720

9,192

Total non-interest income 24,785

23,073

22,857















Non-Interest Expense:











Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 81,440

74,924

83,975

Occupancy and equipment 22,962

25,796

24,884

General and administrative 34,365

34,226

30,248

Total non-interest expense 138,767

134,946

139,107

Income before income taxes 128,565

132,593

144,477

Income tax expense 30,988

30,854

37,925

Net Income 97,577

101,739

106,552

Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

Net income available to common shareholders $ 89,370

$ 93,532

$ 98,345















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.20



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018:



At or for the



Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2018

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,629,070

$ 6,655,235

$ 6,780,717

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,699,851

$ 3,716,264

$ 3,841,746















Total Assets $ 52,149,577

$ 51,899,376

$ 49,654,874

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

Tangible assets $ 49,723,198

$ 49,463,245

$ 47,218,743















Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,104,442

$ 6,244,977

$ 6,287,730

Less: Average goodwill (2,435,806)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,668,636

$ 3,808,846

$ 3,851,599















Average Assets $ 51,617,763

$ 51,779,002

$ 48,862,383

Less: Average goodwill (2,435,806)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible assets $ 49,181,957

$ 49,342,871

$ 46,426,252















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 89,370

$ 93,532

$ 98,345















GAAP MEASURES:











Return on average assets (1) 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.87 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 5.86

5.99

6.26

Book value per common share $ 13.11

$ 12.99

$ 12.80

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.75

11.85

12.64















NON-GAAP MEASURES:











Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.92 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 9.74

9.82

10.21

Tangible book value per common share $ 7.92

$ 7.85

$ 7.83

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.44

7.51

8.14



(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.



(2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.



Although they are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that our non-GAAP earnings are an important indication of our ability to generate earnings through our fundamental business operations. Since they exclude the effects of certain items which the Company does not view as being related to its fundamental business operations (in this case, the aforementioned certain expenses, and the resultant adjusted efficiency ratio which occurred during the quarter-ended March 31, 2019), we believe that our non-GAAP earnings provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in evaluating our financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Our non-GAAP earnings should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP earnings which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate our non-GAAP earnings may differ from that of other companies also reporting non-GAAP results.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans, net $ 39,890,669

$ 379,790

3.81 % $ 39,776,600

$ 375,307

3.77 % $ 38,290,886

$ 355,917

3.72 % Securities 6,263,933

61,037

3.91

5,878,349

57,098

3.88

4,066,613

39,992

3.95

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 892,393

5,347

2.43

1,849,838

10,467

2.24

2,134,976

8,416

1.60

Total interest-earning assets 47,046,995

446,174

3.80

47,504,787

442,872

3.73

44,492,475

404,325

3.64

Non-interest-earning assets 4,570,768









4,274,215









4,369,908









Total assets $ 51,617,763









$ 51,779,002









$ 48,862,383









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 11,478,820

$ 50,159

1.77 % $ 11,602,054

$ 48,726

1.67 % $ 12,627,483

$ 34,369

1.10 % Savings accounts 4,669,824

8,083

0.70

4,743,586

7,818

0.65

5,063,110

7,221

0.58

Certificates of deposit 12,298,274

67,775

2.23

11,731,234

61,085

2.07

8,804,862

30,515

1.41

Total interest-bearing deposits 28,446,918

126,017

1.80

28,076,874

117,629

1.66

26,495,455

72,105

1.10

Borrowed funds 13,491,860

78,832

2.37

14,046,944

78,007

2.20

12,927,318

61,922

1.94

Total interest-bearing liabilities 41,938,778

204,849

1.98

42,123,818

195,636

1.84

39,422,773

134,027

1.38

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,477,420









2,631,408









2,401,542









Other liabilities 594,283









275,959









247,498









Total liabilities 45,010,481









45,031,185









42,071,813









Stockholders' equity 6,607,282









6,747,817









6,790,570









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,617,763









$ 51,779,002









$ 48,862,383









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 241,325

1.82 %



$ 247,236

1.89 %



$ 270,298

2.26 % Net interest margin







2.03 %







2.09 %







2.42 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.12 x







1.13 x







1.13 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 2019

2018

2018

PROFITABILITY MEASURES:











Net income $ 97,577

$ 101,739

$ 106,552

Net income available to common shareholders 89,370

93,532

98,345

Basic earnings per common share 0.19

0.19

0.20

Diluted earnings per common share 0.19

0.19

0.20

Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.87 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.79

0.82

0.92

Return on average common stockholders' equity 5.86

5.99

6.26

Return on average tangible common stockholders'











equity (1) 9.74

9.82

10.21

Efficiency ratio (2) 52.15

49.92

47.45

Operating expenses to average assets 1.08

1.04

1.14

Interest rate spread 1.82

1.89

2.26

Net interest margin 2.03

2.09

2.42

Effective tax rate 24.10

23.27

26.25

Shares used for basic common EPS computation 465,493,702

484,036,552

488,140,102

Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 465,493,702

484,036,552

488,140,102

Common shares outstanding at the respective











period-ends 467,236,136

473,536,604

490,379,532



(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2019

2018

2018

CAPITAL MEASURES:











Book value per common share $ 13.11

$ 12.99

$ 12.80

Tangible book value per common share (1) 7.92

7.85

7.83

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.75 % 11.85 % 12.64 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.44

7.51

8.14











(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2019

2018

2018

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)











New York Community Bancorp, Inc.











Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.27 % 10.55 % 11.46 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.64

11.94

12.93

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.83

14.16

14.43

Leverage capital ratio 8.68

8.74

9.50

New York Community Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.97 % 13.10 % 13.55 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.97

13.10

13.55

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.40

13.54

13.97

Leverage capital ratio 9.66

9.58

10.00











(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.