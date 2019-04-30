New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 Unchanged From Prior Quarter
BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES A $0.17 DIVIDEND PER COMMON SHARE
Apr 30, 2019, 07:00 ET
WESTBURY, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
First Quarter 2019 Summary
(1)
Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders.
(2)
"Non-GAAP non-interest expenses", "adjusted efficiency ratio", "tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this release.
(3)
Consists of $3.5 million in severance costs and $5.5 million in branch rationalization costs.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $97.6 million, down slightly from the $101.7 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $89.4 million, down from the $93.5 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2019 performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "The Company has gotten off to a good start in 2019. Despite NIM pressure, which we were able to offset with operating leverage and report an in-line quarter. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $0.19, unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2018. Our first quarter 2019 results show continued growth in our loan portfolio, strong deposit inflows, solid asset quality and a further reduction in our operating expenses.
"Our loan portfolio increased $360 million or 4% on an annualized basis compared to the level at the end of 2018. All of our major loan categories registered growth during the current first quarter, especially our specialty finance loan portfolio, which rose $315 million or 63% on an annualized basis compared to year-end.
"We were also pleased to see the strong deposit growth we experienced throughout 2018 continue into the first quarter of 2019. Total deposits rose $836.7 million or 11% annualized, during the quarter. In addition to CD growth, we also had growth in savings accounts and in non-interest bearing accounts, as well. For all of 2018, we grew overall deposits by $1.7 billion or 6%, so first quarter deposit growth trends are encouraging.
"While we continued to re-deploy our cash into higher yielding assets such as investment securities, given the strong deposit growth during the quarter, we used most of our cash to pay down our borrowings and purchased less investment securities given market conditions during the first quarter.
"Last year, we reduced our operating expenses by nearly $100 million. During the current quarter, we reduced our total non-interest expenses by $5 million, excluding the impact from certain items, related to severance costs and branch rationalization, compared to the prior quarter. While this was an impressive accomplishment, we continue to focus on further reducing our expense base in 2019.
"During the first quarter, we sold our wealth management subsidiary, Peter B. Cannell & Co., Inc. While non-interest income will decline, it will be substantially offset by the cost savings related to this subsidiary. Additionally, we also entered into an agreement with our third-party provider of non-depositary products and services. Under this new agreement, our financial consultants will be employed by them, but will still service our customer base. This arrangement will continue to generate fee income for the Company, without the overhead associated with a large salesforce. This will result in considerably less compensation expenses going forward and help us achieve our on-going cost savings initiatives.
"On the asset quality front, our metrics continue to be very strong and we are not seeing any weakness in our core multi-family business. Overall, our asset quality metrics remain among the best across the industry.
"Lastly, during the first quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program."
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Reflecting our earnings, capital position, and asset quality, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share. This represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.0% based on the closing price as of April 29, 2019. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of May 14, 2019.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company continued to repurchase shares of its common stock under its previously announced $300 million share repurchase program. Specifically, it repurchased 7.1 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $9.47; to date the Company has repurchased a total of 23.9 million shares at an average price of $9.54 or an aggregate purchase of $227.9 million, leaving $72.1 million remaining under the current authorization.
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
Total assets as of March 31, 2019 were $52.1 billion, up $250.2 million or 2% annualized compared to total assets at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to loan growth, specifically commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan growth and to a lesser extent, modest growth in our securities portfolio. The growth this quarter was funded by strong growth in our deposit base, while the level of borrowed funds declined.
Total loans held for investment rose $360.1 million or 4% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. This quarter's loan growth was largely centered in our C&I portfolio.
While we continued to redeploy our cash during the first quarter, this quarter we used most of our cash to pay down wholesale borrowings and grew our securities portfolio modestly. Accordingly, our available-for-sale securities increased $111.1 million or 8% annualized to $5.7 billion, while our cash balances declined $466.4 million to $1.0 billion.
Total deposits increased $836.7 million compared to December 31, 2018, up 11%, annualized while total borrowed funds declined $950.0 million to $13.3 billion, compared to the balances at December 31, 2018.
Loans
Loans held for investment, net totaled $40.4 billion at March 31, 2019, up $363.3 million or 4% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. This quarter, loan growth was driven by our C&I loan portfolio, commercial real estate ("CRE"), and multi-family.
Total C&I loans increased $323.2 million or 13% (not annualized) compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. This growth was in turn, driven by strong growth in our specialty finance business. Specialty finance loans increased $314.9 million or 63% annualized to $2.3 billion compared to December 31, 2018. CRE loans rose $80.6 million to $7.1 billion, up 5% on an annualized basis, while multi-family loans rose $48.7 million to $30.0 billion, up 1% annualized compared to the balances at December 31, 2018.
Originations
Loans originated for investment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 equaled $2.0 billion, down 6% compared to originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, multi-family originations declined 21%, CRE originations decreased 11%, and specialty finance originations increased 31%.
Pipeline
The current pipeline stands at $1.5 billion. This includes $833 million in multi-family loans, $314 million in CRE loans, and $220 million in specialty finance loans.
Funding
Deposits
During the current first quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy to grow deposits organically. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, total deposits grew $836.7 million or 11%, annualized, to $31.6 billion. Similar to the deposit growth we experienced during 2018, first quarter 2019 deposit growth was based in our certificates of deposits ("CDs"). CDs increased $573.5 million or 19% on an annualized basis relative to fourth-quarter 2018. Additionally, we also experienced strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits and in savings accounts, while interest-bearing checking and money market accounts declined modestly. Non-interest bearing accounts rose $193.1 million or 32% on an annualized basis to $2.6 billion compared to the balance at December 31, 2018, while savings accounts increased $117.6 million or 10% annualized to $4.8 billion.
Borrowed Funds
At March 31, 2019, borrowed funds totaled $13.3 billion, down $950.0 million or 26.7% annualized compared to $14.2 billion at the end of 2018. The decline was entirely attributable to a decline in wholesale borrowings, which consist primarily of borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.
Asset Quality
The Company's asset quality metrics remained strong during the current first quarter despite an uptick in non-accrual loans related to one C&I borrower in the amount of $15 million. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") rose $15.0 million or 27% on a linked-quarter basis to $71.3 million or 0.14% of total assets. Total non-accrual mortgage loans declined modestly, while other non-accrual loans, the majority of which are taxi medallion-related loans, increased $13.2 million or 36% to $49.9 million, also due to this same one C&I borrower.
Total repossessed assets rose $2.0 million or 18% to $12.8 million compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. The majority of our repossessed assets consist of taxi medallions, which totaled $10.8 million at the end of the current quarter.
At March 31, 2019, the Company's remaining taxi medallion-related loans were $69.6 million compared to $73.7 million at December 31, 2018.
EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 totaled $241.3 million, down 2% compared to $247.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest income increased 1% on a linked-quarter basis, but was offset by a 5% linked quarter increase in interest expense.
The increase in our interest income compared to the previous quarter was the result of a slightly lower level of interest-earning assets (primarily cash and cash equivalents), offset by a seven basis point increase in the average yield. The higher level of interest expense compared to the previous quarter was due to CD growth along with higher interest rates on those balances, offset slightly by a lower average balance of borrowed funds.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin ("NIM") for the first quarter of 2019 was 2.03%, down six basis points compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was the result of higher funding costs due to multiple Federal Reserve interest rate increases over the past twelve months and was modestly offset by higher yields on our loan portfolio and securities. Prepayment income of $9.6 million was up modestly compared to the prior quarter and contributed eight basis points to the NIM, unchanged from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact from the prepayments, our first quarter 2019 NIM would have been 1.95%.
(Recovery of) Provision for Loan Losses
For the first quarter of 2019, the Company reported a recovery of loan losses of $1.2 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income during the first quarter of 2019 was $24.8 million, up 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The current first quarter included $7.0 million of net gains on the sale of securities compared to a $1.2 million net loss in the prior quarter. Additionally, during the current quarter, the Company sold its wealth management business, Peter B. Cannell & Co. This resulted in a $5.1 million or 59% decrease in other income, which was offset by the net gain on the sale of securities.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the current first quarter was $138.8 million, up $3.8 million or 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in the current quarter's results were certain items which together totaled $9.0 million: $3.5 million in severance costs and $5.5 million related to branch rationalization costs. Excluding these two items, total non-interest expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, would have totaled $129.7 million this quarter, down $5.2 million or 4% compared to the prior quarter(2). The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 52.15% compared to 49.92% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the two items, the adjusted efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 48.75%, down 117 basis points compared to the prior quarter.(2)
As previously mentioned, the sale of Peter B. Cannell & Co., along with the new relationship with our third-party provider of non-deposit products, as well as the branch rationalization, will help us with our ongoing cost save initiatives during 2019.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $31.0 million, relatively unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the current first quarter was 24.10%, up modestly from 23.27% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.
About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At March 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $52.1 billion, loans of $40.4 billion, deposits of $31.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.6 billion.
Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,008,550
$ 1,474,955
Securities:
Available-for-sale
5,724,644
5,613,520
Equity investments with readily
determinable fair values, at fair value
32,128
30,551
Total securities
5,756,772
5,644,071
Mortgage loans held for investment:
Multi-family
29,952,775
29,904,063
Commercial real estate
7,081,597
7,000,990
One-to-four family
435,991
446,413
Acquisition, development, and construction
326,652
407,875
Total mortgage loans held for investment
37,797,015
37,759,341
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
2,720,985
2,397,784
Other loans
8,019
8,783
Total other loans held for investment
2,729,004
2,406,567
Total loans held for investment
40,526,019
40,165,908
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(156,636)
(159,820)
Loans held for investment, net
40,369,383
40,006,088
Total loans, net
40,369,383
40,006,088
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
588,197
644,590
Premises and equipment, net
332,721
346,179
Operating lease right-of-use assets
312,948
-
Goodwill
2,426,379
2,436,131
Other assets
1,354,627
1,347,362
Total assets
$ 52,149,577
$ 51,899,376
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
$ 11,482,591
$ 11,530,049
Savings accounts
4,760,877
4,643,260
Certificates of deposit
12,767,779
12,194,322
Non-interest-bearing accounts
2,589,878
2,396,799
Total deposits
31,601,125
30,764,430
Borrowed funds:
Wholesale borrowings
12,603,661
13,553,661
Junior subordinated debentures
359,594
359,508
Subordinated notes
294,655
294,697
Total borrowed funds
13,257,910
14,207,866
Operating lease liabilities
312,628
-
Other liabilities
348,844
271,845
Total liabilities
45,520,507
45,244,141
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):
Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)
502,840
502,840
Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070
shares issued; and 467,236,136 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively)
4,904
4,904
Paid-in capital in excess of par
6,092,792
6,099,940
Retained earnings
307,232
297,202
Treasury stock, at cost (23,202,934 and 16,902,466 shares, respectively)
(221,728)
(161,998)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax
18,329
(10,534)
Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-
temporary impairment losses, net of tax
(6,042)
(6,042)
Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax
(69,257)
(71,077)
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(56,970)
(87,653)
Total stockholders' equity
6,629,070
6,655,235
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 52,149,577
$ 51,899,376
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2019
2018
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Mortgage and other loans
$ 379,790
$ 375,307
$ 355,917
Securities and money market investments
66,384
67,565
48,408
Total interest income
446,174
442,872
404,325
Interest Expense:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
50,159
48,726
34,369
Savings accounts
8,083
7,818
7,221
Certificates of deposit
67,775
61,085
30,515
Borrowed funds
78,832
78,007
61,922
Total interest expense
204,849
195,636
134,027
Net interest income
241,325
247,236
270,298
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
(1,222)
2,770
9,571
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses
242,547
244,466
260,727
Non-Interest Income:
Fee income
7,228
7,709
7,327
Bank-owned life insurance
6,975
7,828
6,804
Net gain (loss) on securities
6,987
(1,184)
(466)
Other income
3,595
8,720
9,192
Total non-interest income
24,785
23,073
22,857
Non-Interest Expense:
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
81,440
74,924
83,975
Occupancy and equipment
22,962
25,796
24,884
General and administrative
34,365
34,226
30,248
Total non-interest expense
138,767
134,946
139,107
Income before income taxes
128,565
132,593
144,477
Income tax expense
30,988
30,854
37,925
Net Income
97,577
101,739
106,552
Preferred stock dividends
8,207
8,207
8,207
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 89,370
$ 93,532
$ 98,345
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.19
$ 0.19
$ 0.20
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.19
$ 0.19
$ 0.20
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:
|
Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.
The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018:
At or for the
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
2018
Total Stockholders' Equity
$ 6,629,070
$ 6,655,235
$ 6,780,717
Less: Goodwill
(2,426,379)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
Preferred stock
(502,840)
(502,840)
(502,840)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 3,699,851
$ 3,716,264
$ 3,841,746
Total Assets
$ 52,149,577
$ 51,899,376
$ 49,654,874
Less: Goodwill
(2,426,379)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
Tangible assets
$ 49,723,198
$ 49,463,245
$ 47,218,743
Average Common Stockholders' Equity
$ 6,104,442
$ 6,244,977
$ 6,287,730
Less: Average goodwill
(2,435,806)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 3,668,636
$ 3,808,846
$ 3,851,599
Average Assets
$ 51,617,763
$ 51,779,002
$ 48,862,383
Less: Average goodwill
(2,435,806)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
Average tangible assets
$ 49,181,957
$ 49,342,871
$ 46,426,252
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 89,370
$ 93,532
$ 98,345
GAAP MEASURES:
Return on average assets (1)
0.76
%
0.79
%
0.87
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (2)
5.86
5.99
6.26
Book value per common share
$ 13.11
$ 12.99
$ 12.80
Common stockholders' equity to total assets
11.75
11.85
12.64
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
Return on average tangible assets (1)
0.79
%
0.82
%
0.92
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2)
9.74
9.82
10.21
Tangible book value per common share
$ 7.92
$ 7.85
$ 7.83
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets
7.44
7.51
8.14
(1)
To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.
(2)
To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average Balance
Interest
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Mortgage and other loans, net
$ 39,890,669
$ 379,790
3.81
%
$ 39,776,600
$ 375,307
3.77
%
$ 38,290,886
$ 355,917
3.72
%
Securities
6,263,933
61,037
3.91
5,878,349
57,098
3.88
4,066,613
39,992
3.95
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
892,393
5,347
2.43
1,849,838
10,467
2.24
2,134,976
8,416
1.60
Total interest-earning assets
47,046,995
446,174
3.80
47,504,787
442,872
3.73
44,492,475
404,325
3.64
Non-interest-earning assets
4,570,768
4,274,215
4,369,908
Total assets
$ 51,617,763
$ 51,779,002
$ 48,862,383
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money
market accounts
$ 11,478,820
$ 50,159
1.77
%
$ 11,602,054
$ 48,726
1.67
%
$ 12,627,483
$ 34,369
1.10
%
Savings accounts
4,669,824
8,083
0.70
4,743,586
7,818
0.65
5,063,110
7,221
0.58
Certificates of deposit
12,298,274
67,775
2.23
11,731,234
61,085
2.07
8,804,862
30,515
1.41
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,446,918
126,017
1.80
28,076,874
117,629
1.66
26,495,455
72,105
1.10
Borrowed funds
13,491,860
78,832
2.37
14,046,944
78,007
2.20
12,927,318
61,922
1.94
Total interest-bearing liabilities
41,938,778
204,849
1.98
42,123,818
195,636
1.84
39,422,773
134,027
1.38
Non-interest-bearing deposits
2,477,420
2,631,408
2,401,542
Other liabilities
594,283
275,959
247,498
Total liabilities
45,010,481
45,031,185
42,071,813
Stockholders' equity
6,607,282
6,747,817
6,790,570
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,617,763
$ 51,779,002
$ 48,862,383
Net interest income/interest rate spread
$ 241,325
1.82
%
$ 247,236
1.89
%
$ 270,298
2.26
%
Net interest margin
2.03
%
2.09
%
2.42
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities
1.12
x
1.13
x
1.13
x
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
2019
2018
2018
PROFITABILITY MEASURES:
Net income
$ 97,577
$ 101,739
$ 106,552
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
89,370
|
93,532
|
98,345
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
0.19
|
0.19
|
0.20
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
0.19
|
0.19
|
0.20
|
Return on average assets
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.79
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
Return on average tangible assets (1)
|
0.79
|
0.82
|
0.92
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity
|
5.86
|
5.99
|
6.26
|
Return on average tangible common stockholders'
|
equity (1)
|
9.74
|
9.82
|
10.21
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
52.15
|
49.92
|
47.45
|
Operating expenses to average assets
|
1.08
|
1.04
|
1.14
|
Interest rate spread
|
1.82
|
1.89
|
2.26
|
Net interest margin
|
2.03
|
2.09
|
2.42
|
Effective tax rate
|
24.10
|
23.27
|
26.25
|
Shares used for basic common EPS computation
|
465,493,702
|
484,036,552
|
488,140,102
|
Shares used for diluted common EPS computation
|
465,493,702
|
484,036,552
|
488,140,102
|
Common shares outstanding at the respective
|
period-ends
|
467,236,136
|
473,536,604
|
490,379,532
|
(1)
|
See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.
|
(2)
|
We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
CAPITAL MEASURES:
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 13.11
|
$ 12.99
|
$ 12.80
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
7.92
|
7.85
|
7.83
|
Common stockholders' equity to total assets
|
11.75
|
%
|
11.85
|
%
|
12.64
|
%
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
|
7.44
|
7.51
|
8.14
|
(1)
|
See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)
|
New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
10.27
|
%
|
10.55
|
%
|
11.46
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.64
|
11.94
|
12.93
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.83
|
14.16
|
14.43
|
Leverage capital ratio
|
8.68
|
8.74
|
9.50
|
New York Community Bank
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
12.97
|
%
|
13.10
|
%
|
13.55
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.97
|
13.10
|
13.55
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.40
|
13.54
|
13.97
|
Leverage capital ratio
|
9.66
|
9.58
|
10.00
|
(1)
|
The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.
|
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
compared to
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$1,008,550
|
$1,474,955
|
$2,680,772
|
-32%
|
-62%
|
Securities:
|
Available-for-sale
|
5,724,644
|
5,613,520
|
3,391,952
|
2%
|
69%
|
Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value
|
32,128
|
30,551
|
32,069
|
5%
|
0%
|
Total securities
|
5,756,772
|
5,644,071
|
3,424,021
|
2%
|
68%
|
Loans held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
31,402
|
NM
|
NM
|
Mortgage loans held for investment:
|
Multi-family
|
29,952,775
|
29,904,063
|
28,673,988
|
0%
|
4%
|
Commercial real estate
|
7,081,597
|
7,000,990
|
7,255,396
|
1%
|
-2%
|
One-to-four family
|
435,991
|
446,413
|
465,981
|
-2%
|
-6%
|
Acquisition, development, and construction
|
326,652
|
407,875
|
441,588
|
-20%
|
-26%
|
Total mortgage loans held for investment
|
37,797,015
|
37,759,341
|
36,836,953
|
0%
|
3%
|
Other loans:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,720,985
|
2,397,784
|
2,044,202