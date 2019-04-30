New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 Unchanged From Prior Quarter

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES A $0.17 DIVIDEND PER COMMON SHARE

News provided by

New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 30, 2019, 07:00 ET

WESTBURY, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --


First Quarter 2019 Summary

  • Earnings:
    • Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $97.6 million compared to $101.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
    • Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 was $89.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $0.19 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter.
    • Non-interest expenses rose $3.8 million to $138.8 million compared to fourth quarter 2018, while the efficiency ratio was 52.15%.  Excluding certain items totaling approximately $9.0 million, non-interest expenses(3), on a non-GAAP basis, were $129.7 million, down 4% compared to fourth quarter 2018.(2)
    • The adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding these two items, declined 117 basis points to 48.75%.(2)
    • Return on average assets was 0.76% for the current first quarter while return on average common stockholders' equity was 5.86% (1)
    • Return on average tangible assets was 0.79% for the current first quarter, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.74%. (1) (2)
  • Balance Sheet:
    • Total assets increased 2% on an annualized basis to $52.1 billion, compared to December 31, 2018
    • Loans held for investment totaled $40.5 billion, up $360.1 million or 4% annualized.
    • Total multi-family loans grew modestly this quarter compared to year-end and ended the first quarter at $30.0 billion, up 1% annualized.
    • Total commercial & industrial loans were up $323.2 million or 54% annualized to $2.7 billion. The largest component of this growth was our specialty finance portfolio, which increased $315 million to $2.3 billion, up 63%, annualized compared to December 31, 2018.
    • Total deposits increased $836.7 million to $31.6 billion, up 11% annualized.
  • Net Interest Margin:
    • The net interest margin for the first quarter, was 2.03%, down six basis points compared to fourth quarter 2018.
    • Prepayment income added eight basis points to the NIM in both periods.
  •  Asset Quality:
    • Non-performing loans increased 29% to $58.6 million or 0.14% of total loans compared to the previous quarter, due primarily to one C&I borrower in the amount of $15 million.  
    • Net charge-offs for the first quarter were $2.0 million and consisted primarily of taxi-medallion loans.
  • Capital Management:
    • During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 7.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.47.
    • Since commencing our repurchase program during the fourth quarter of last year, we have repurchased a total of 23.9 million shares at an average price of $9.54.
  • Capital Position at March 31, 2019:
    • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.27%.
    • Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.64%.
    • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.83%.
    • Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.68%.

                (1)

                Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders.

                (2)

                "Non-GAAP non-interest expenses", "adjusted efficiency ratio", "tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this release.

                (3)

                Consists of $3.5 million in severance costs and $5.5 million in branch rationalization costs.

                New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $97.6 million, down slightly from the $101.7 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $89.4 million, down from the $93.5 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

                Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2019 performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "The Company has gotten off to a good start in 2019. Despite NIM pressure, which we were able to offset with operating leverage and report an in-line quarter. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $0.19, unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2018. Our first quarter 2019 results show continued growth in our loan portfolio, strong deposit inflows, solid asset quality and a further reduction in our operating expenses.

                "Our loan portfolio increased $360 million or 4% on an annualized basis compared to the level at the end of 2018. All of our major  loan categories registered growth during the current first quarter, especially our specialty finance loan portfolio, which rose $315 million or 63% on an annualized basis compared to year-end.

                "We were also pleased to see the strong deposit growth we experienced throughout 2018 continue into the first quarter of 2019. Total deposits rose $836.7 million or 11% annualized, during the quarter. In addition to CD growth, we also had growth in savings accounts and in non-interest bearing accounts, as well. For all of 2018, we grew overall deposits by $1.7 billion or 6%, so first quarter deposit growth trends are encouraging.

                "While we continued to re-deploy our cash into higher yielding assets such as investment securities, given the strong deposit growth during the quarter, we used most of our cash to pay down our borrowings and purchased less investment securities given market conditions during the first quarter.

                "Last year, we reduced our operating expenses by nearly $100 million. During the current quarter, we reduced our total non-interest expenses by $5 million, excluding the impact from certain items, related to severance costs and branch rationalization, compared to the prior quarter. While this was an impressive accomplishment, we continue to focus on further reducing our expense base in 2019.

                "During the first quarter, we sold our wealth management subsidiary, Peter B. Cannell & Co., Inc. While non-interest income will decline, it will be substantially offset by the cost savings related to this subsidiary. Additionally, we also entered into an agreement with our third-party provider of non-depositary products and services. Under this new agreement, our financial consultants will be employed by them, but will still service our customer base. This arrangement will continue to generate fee income for the Company, without the overhead associated with a large salesforce. This will result in considerably less compensation expenses going forward and help us achieve our on-going cost savings initiatives.

                "On the asset quality front, our metrics continue to be very strong and we are not seeing any weakness in our core multi-family business. Overall, our asset quality metrics remain among the best across the industry.

                "Lastly, during the first quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program."

                CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

                Reflecting our earnings, capital position, and asset quality, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share. This represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.0% based on the closing price as of April 29, 2019. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of May 14, 2019.

                During the first quarter of 2019, the Company continued to repurchase shares of its common stock under its previously announced $300 million share repurchase program. Specifically, it repurchased 7.1 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $9.47; to date the Company has repurchased a total of 23.9 million shares at an average price of $9.54 or an aggregate purchase of $227.9 million, leaving $72.1 million remaining under the current authorization.

                BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

                Total assets as of March 31, 2019 were $52.1 billion, up $250.2 million or 2% annualized compared to total assets at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to loan growth, specifically commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan growth and to a lesser extent, modest growth in our securities portfolio. The growth this quarter was funded by strong growth in our deposit base, while the level of borrowed funds declined.

                Total loans held for investment rose $360.1 million or 4% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. This quarter's loan growth was largely centered in our C&I portfolio.

                While we continued to redeploy our cash during the first quarter, this quarter we used most of our cash to pay down wholesale borrowings and grew our securities portfolio modestly. Accordingly, our available-for-sale securities increased $111.1 million or 8% annualized to $5.7 billion, while our cash balances declined $466.4 million to $1.0 billion.

                Total deposits increased $836.7 million compared to December 31, 2018, up 11%, annualized while total borrowed funds declined $950.0 million to $13.3 billion, compared to the balances at December 31, 2018.

                Loans

                Loans held for investment, net totaled $40.4 billion at March 31, 2019, up $363.3 million or 4% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. This quarter, loan growth was driven by our C&I loan portfolio, commercial real estate ("CRE"), and multi-family.

                Total C&I loans increased $323.2 million or 13% (not annualized) compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. This growth was in turn, driven by strong growth in our specialty finance business. Specialty finance loans increased $314.9 million or 63% annualized to $2.3 billion compared to December 31, 2018. CRE loans rose $80.6 million to $7.1 billion, up 5% on an annualized basis, while multi-family loans rose $48.7 million to $30.0 billion, up 1% annualized compared to the balances at December 31, 2018.

                Originations
                Loans originated for investment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 equaled $2.0 billion, down 6% compared to originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, multi-family originations declined 21%, CRE originations decreased 11%, and specialty finance originations increased 31%.

                Pipeline
                The current pipeline stands at $1.5 billion. This includes $833 million in multi-family loans, $314 million in CRE loans, and $220 million in specialty finance loans.

                Funding

                Deposits
                During the current first quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy to grow deposits organically. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, total deposits grew $836.7 million or 11%, annualized, to $31.6 billion. Similar to the deposit growth we experienced during 2018, first quarter 2019 deposit growth was based in our certificates of deposits ("CDs"). CDs increased $573.5 million or 19% on an annualized basis relative to fourth-quarter 2018. Additionally, we also experienced strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits and in savings accounts, while interest-bearing checking and money market accounts declined modestly.  Non-interest bearing accounts rose $193.1 million or 32% on an annualized basis to $2.6 billion compared to the balance at December 31, 2018, while savings accounts increased $117.6 million or 10% annualized to $4.8 billion.

                Borrowed Funds
                At March 31, 2019, borrowed funds totaled $13.3 billion, down $950.0 million or 26.7% annualized compared to $14.2 billion at the end of 2018. The decline was entirely attributable to a decline in wholesale borrowings, which consist primarily of borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.

                Asset Quality

                The Company's asset quality metrics remained strong during the current first quarter despite an uptick in non-accrual loans related to one C&I borrower in the amount of $15 million. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") rose $15.0 million or 27% on a linked-quarter basis to $71.3 million or 0.14% of total assets. Total non-accrual mortgage loans declined modestly, while other non-accrual loans, the majority of which are taxi medallion-related loans, increased $13.2 million or 36% to $49.9 million, also due to this same one C&I borrower.

                Total repossessed assets rose $2.0 million or 18% to $12.8 million compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. The majority of our repossessed assets consist of taxi medallions, which totaled $10.8 million at the end of the current quarter.

                At March 31, 2019, the Company's remaining taxi medallion-related loans were $69.6 million compared to $73.7 million at December 31, 2018.

                EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

                Net Interest Income
                Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 totaled $241.3 million, down 2% compared to $247.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest income increased 1% on a linked-quarter basis, but was offset by a 5% linked quarter increase in interest expense.

                The increase in our interest income compared to the previous quarter was the result of a slightly lower level of interest-earning assets (primarily cash and cash equivalents), offset by a seven basis point increase in the average yield. The higher level of interest expense compared to the previous quarter was due to CD growth along with higher interest rates on those balances, offset slightly by a lower average balance of borrowed funds.

                Net Interest Margin
                The net interest margin ("NIM") for the first quarter of 2019 was 2.03%, down six basis points compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was the result of higher funding costs due to multiple Federal Reserve interest rate increases over the past twelve months and was modestly offset by higher yields on our loan portfolio and securities. Prepayment income of $9.6 million was up modestly compared to the prior quarter and contributed eight basis points to the NIM, unchanged from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact from the prepayments, our first quarter 2019 NIM would have been 1.95%.

                (Recovery of) Provision for Loan Losses
                For the first quarter of 2019, the Company reported a recovery of loan losses of $1.2 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

                Non-Interest Income
                Non-interest income during the first quarter of 2019 was $24.8 million, up 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The current first quarter included $7.0 million of net gains on the sale of securities compared to a $1.2 million net loss in the prior quarter. Additionally, during the current quarter, the Company sold its wealth management business, Peter B. Cannell & Co. This resulted in a $5.1 million or 59% decrease in other income, which was offset by the net gain on the sale of securities.

                Non-Interest Expense
                Total non-interest expense for the current first quarter was $138.8 million, up $3.8 million or 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in the current quarter's results were certain items which together totaled $9.0 million: $3.5 million in severance costs and $5.5 million related to branch rationalization costs.  Excluding these two items, total non-interest expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, would have totaled $129.7 million this quarter, down $5.2 million or 4% compared to the prior quarter(2). The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 52.15% compared to 49.92% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the two items, the adjusted efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 48.75%, down 117 basis points compared to the prior quarter.(2)

                As previously mentioned, the sale of Peter B. Cannell & Co., along with the new relationship with our third-party provider of non-deposit products, as well as the branch rationalization, will help us with our ongoing cost save initiatives during 2019.

                Income Taxes
                Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $31.0 million, relatively unchanged from the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the current first quarter was 24.10%, up modestly from 23.27% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

                About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
                Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At March 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $52.1 billion, loans of $40.4 billion, deposits of $31.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.6 billion.

                Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

                Post-Earnings Release Conference Call
                The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2019 performance. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8293 (for domestic calls) or (201) 689-8349 (for international calls) and asking for "New York Community Bancorp" or "NYCB." A replay will be available approximately three hours following completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. on May 4, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and providing the following conference ID: 13688793. In addition, the conference call will be webcast at ir.myNYCB.com, and archived through 5:00 p.m. on May 28, 2019.

                Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
                This earnings release and the associated conference call may include forward‐looking statements by the Company and our authorized officers pertaining to such matters as our goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of probable losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals.

                Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update our forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results.

                Our forward‐looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non‐financial institutions; our ability to obtain the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals of any acquisitions we may propose; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire into our operations, and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control.

                More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other SEC reports we file. Our forward‐looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this news release, on our conference call, during investor presentations, or in our SEC filings, which are accessible on our website and at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

                - Financial Statements and Highlights Follow - 

                 

                NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

                CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

                March 31,

                December 31,

                2019

                2018

                (unaudited)

                (in thousands, except share data)


                Assets


                Cash and cash equivalents

                $     1,008,550

                $         1,474,955

                Securities:


                Available-for-sale

                5,724,644

                5,613,520

                  Equity investments with readily


                        determinable fair values, at fair value

                32,128

                30,551

                Total securities

                5,756,772

                5,644,071

                Mortgage loans held for investment:


                Multi-family

                29,952,775

                29,904,063

                Commercial real estate 

                7,081,597

                7,000,990

                One-to-four family

                435,991

                446,413

                Acquisition, development, and construction

                326,652

                407,875

                Total mortgage loans held for investment

                37,797,015

                37,759,341

                Other loans: 


                Commercial and industrial 

                2,720,985

                2,397,784

                Other loans

                8,019

                8,783

                Total other loans held for investment

                2,729,004

                2,406,567

                Total loans held for investment

                40,526,019

                40,165,908

                Less:  Allowance for loan losses

                (156,636)

                (159,820)

                Loans held for investment, net

                40,369,383

                40,006,088

                Total loans, net

                40,369,383

                40,006,088

                Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

                588,197

                644,590

                Premises and equipment, net

                332,721

                346,179

                Operating lease right-of-use assets

                312,948

                -

                Goodwill

                2,426,379

                2,436,131

                Other assets 

                1,354,627

                1,347,362

                Total assets

                $   52,149,577

                $       51,899,376

                Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


                Deposits:


                Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

                $   11,482,591

                $       11,530,049

                Savings accounts

                4,760,877

                4,643,260

                Certificates of deposit

                12,767,779

                12,194,322

                Non-interest-bearing accounts

                2,589,878

                2,396,799

                Total deposits

                31,601,125

                30,764,430

                Borrowed funds:


                Wholesale borrowings

                12,603,661

                13,553,661

                Junior subordinated debentures

                359,594

                359,508

                Subordinated notes

                294,655

                294,697

                Total borrowed funds

                13,257,910

                14,207,866

                Operating lease liabilities

                312,628

                -

                Other liabilities

                348,844

                271,845

                Total liabilities

                45,520,507

                45,244,141

                Stockholders' equity:


                Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized): 


                Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)

                502,840

                502,840

                Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070


                shares issued; and 467,236,136 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively)

                4,904

                4,904

                Paid-in capital in excess of par

                6,092,792

                6,099,940

                Retained earnings 

                307,232

                297,202

                Treasury stock, at cost (23,202,934 and 16,902,466 shares, respectively)

                (221,728)

                (161,998)

                Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:


                Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax

                18,329

                (10,534)

                Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-


                temporary impairment losses, net of tax

                (6,042)

                (6,042)

                Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax

                (69,257)

                (71,077)

                Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

                (56,970)

                (87,653)

                Total stockholders' equity

                6,629,070

                6,655,235

                Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

                $   52,149,577

                $       51,899,376

                 

                NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

                CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

                (unaudited)















                For the Three Months Ended

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                2019

                2018

                2018







                (in thousands, except per share data)





                Interest Income:





                Mortgage and other loans

                $ 379,790

                $ 375,307

                $ 355,917

                Securities and money market investments

                66,384

                67,565

                48,408

                Total interest income

                446,174

                442,872

                404,325







                Interest Expense:





                Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

                50,159

                48,726

                34,369

                Savings accounts 

                8,083

                7,818

                7,221

                Certificates of deposit

                67,775

                61,085

                30,515

                Borrowed funds

                78,832

                78,007

                61,922

                Total interest expense

                204,849

                195,636

                134,027

                Net interest income

                241,325

                247,236

                270,298

                (Recovery of) provision for loan losses

                (1,222)

                2,770

                9,571

                Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses

                242,547

                244,466

                260,727







                Non-Interest Income:





                Fee income

                7,228

                7,709

                7,327

                Bank-owned life insurance

                6,975

                7,828

                6,804

                Net gain (loss) on securities 

                6,987

                (1,184)

                (466)

                Other income 

                3,595

                8,720

                9,192

                Total non-interest income  

                24,785

                23,073

                22,857







                Non-Interest Expense:





                Operating expenses:





                Compensation and benefits

                81,440

                74,924

                83,975

                Occupancy and equipment

                22,962

                25,796

                24,884

                General and administrative

                34,365

                34,226

                30,248

                Total non-interest expense

                138,767

                134,946

                139,107

                Income before income taxes

                128,565

                132,593

                144,477

                Income tax expense 

                30,988

                30,854

                37,925

                Net Income 

                97,577

                101,739

                106,552

                Preferred stock dividends

                8,207

                8,207

                8,207

                Net income available to common shareholders

                $   89,370

                $   93,532

                $   98,345







                Basic earnings per common share 

                $       0.19

                $       0.19

                $       0.20

                Diluted earnings per common share

                $       0.19

                $       0.19

                $       0.20

                NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

                RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

                (unaudited)

                While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not.  Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

                1. Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies.
                2. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers.
                3. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers

                Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.  Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

                The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018:



                At or for the

                Three Months Ended

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                (dollars in thousands)

                2019

                2018

                2018

                Total Stockholders' Equity

                $    6,629,070

                $    6,655,235

                $    6,780,717

                Less: Goodwill

                (2,426,379)

                (2,436,131)

                (2,436,131)

                Preferred stock

                (502,840)

                (502,840)

                (502,840)

                Tangible common stockholders' equity

                $    3,699,851

                $    3,716,264

                $    3,841,746







                Total Assets 

                $  52,149,577

                $  51,899,376

                $  49,654,874

                Less: Goodwill

                (2,426,379)

                (2,436,131)

                (2,436,131)

                Tangible assets

                $  49,723,198

                $  49,463,245

                $  47,218,743







                Average Common Stockholders' Equity

                $    6,104,442

                $    6,244,977

                $    6,287,730

                Less: Average goodwill

                (2,435,806)

                (2,436,131)

                (2,436,131)

                Average tangible common stockholders' equity

                $    3,668,636

                $    3,808,846

                $    3,851,599







                Average Assets

                $  51,617,763

                $  51,779,002

                $  48,862,383

                Less: Average goodwill

                (2,435,806)

                (2,436,131)

                (2,436,131)

                Average tangible assets

                $  49,181,957

                $  49,342,871

                $  46,426,252







                Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 

                $         89,370

                $         93,532

                $         98,345







                GAAP MEASURES:





                Return on average assets (1)

                0.76

                %

                0.79

                %

                0.87

                %

                Return on average common stockholders' equity (2)

                5.86

                5.99

                6.26

                Book value per common share

                $           13.11

                $           12.99

                $           12.80

                Common stockholders' equity to total assets

                11.75

                11.85

                12.64







                NON-GAAP MEASURES:





                Return on average tangible assets (1)

                0.79

                %

                0.82

                %

                0.92

                %

                Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 

                9.74

                9.82

                10.21

                Tangible book value per common share

                $             7.92

                $             7.85

                $             7.83

                Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets

                7.44

                7.51

                8.14

                (1)

                To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. 



                (2)

                To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

                Although they are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that our non-GAAP earnings are an important indication of our ability to generate earnings through our fundamental business operations. Since they exclude the effects of certain items which the Company does not view as being related to its fundamental business operations (in this case, the aforementioned certain expenses, and the resultant adjusted efficiency ratio which occurred during the quarter-ended March 31, 2019), we believe that our non-GAAP earnings provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in evaluating our financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Our non-GAAP earnings should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP earnings which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate our non-GAAP earnings may differ from that of other companies also reporting non-GAAP results.

                NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

                NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

                LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

                (unaudited)




















                For the Three Months Ended

                March 31, 2019

                December 31, 2018

                March 31, 2018

                Average
                Balance

                Interest

                Average
                Yield/Cost

                Average
                Balance

                Interest

                Average
                Yield/Cost

                Average Balance

                Interest

                Average
                Yield/Cost

                (dollars in thousands)

















                Assets:

















                Interest-earning assets:

















                Mortgage and other loans, net 

                $ 39,890,669

                $  379,790

                3.81

                %

                $ 39,776,600

                $  375,307

                3.77

                %

                $   38,290,886

                $  355,917

                3.72

                %

                Securities

                6,263,933

                61,037

                3.91

                5,878,349

                57,098

                3.88

                4,066,613

                39,992

                3.95

                Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

                892,393

                5,347

                2.43

                1,849,838

                10,467

                2.24

                2,134,976

                8,416

                1.60

                Total interest-earning assets

                47,046,995

                446,174

                3.80

                47,504,787

                442,872

                3.73

                44,492,475

                404,325

                3.64

                Non-interest-earning assets

                4,570,768




                4,274,215




                4,369,908




                Total assets

                $ 51,617,763




                $ 51,779,002




                $   48,862,383




                Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

















                Interest-bearing deposits:

















                Interest-bearing checking and money

















                market accounts

                $ 11,478,820

                $    50,159

                1.77

                %

                $ 11,602,054

                $    48,726

                1.67

                %

                $   12,627,483

                $    34,369

                1.10

                %

                Savings accounts

                4,669,824

                8,083

                0.70

                4,743,586

                7,818

                0.65

                5,063,110

                7,221

                0.58

                Certificates of deposit

                12,298,274

                67,775

                2.23

                11,731,234

                61,085

                2.07

                8,804,862

                30,515

                1.41

                Total interest-bearing deposits

                28,446,918

                126,017

                1.80

                28,076,874

                117,629

                1.66

                26,495,455

                72,105

                1.10

                Borrowed funds

                13,491,860

                78,832

                2.37

                14,046,944

                78,007

                2.20

                12,927,318

                61,922

                1.94

                Total interest-bearing liabilities

                41,938,778

                204,849

                1.98

                42,123,818

                195,636

                1.84

                39,422,773

                134,027

                1.38

                Non-interest-bearing deposits

                2,477,420




                2,631,408




                2,401,542




                Other liabilities

                594,283




                275,959




                247,498




                Total liabilities

                45,010,481




                45,031,185




                42,071,813




                Stockholders' equity

                6,607,282




                6,747,817




                6,790,570




                Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

                $ 51,617,763




                $ 51,779,002




                $   48,862,383




                Net interest income/interest rate spread

                $  241,325

                1.82

                %

                $  247,236

                1.89

                %

                $  270,298

                2.26

                %

                Net interest margin



                2.03

                %



                2.09

                %



                2.42

                %

                Ratio of interest-earning assets to

















                interest-bearing liabilities 



                1.12

                x



                1.13

                x



                1.13

                x

                NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                (unaudited)








                For the Three Months Ended

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                (dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                2019

                2018

                2018

                PROFITABILITY MEASURES:





                Net income

                $        97,577

                $      101,739

                $      106,552

                Net income available to common shareholders

                89,370

                93,532

                98,345

                Basic earnings per common share 

                0.19

                0.19

                0.20

                Diluted earnings per common share 

                0.19

                0.19

                0.20

                Return on average assets

                0.76

                %

                0.79

                %

                0.87

                %

                Return on average tangible assets (1)

                0.79

                0.82

                0.92

                Return on average common stockholders' equity

                5.86

                5.99

                6.26

                Return on average tangible common stockholders'





                equity (1)

                9.74

                9.82

                10.21

                Efficiency ratio (2)

                52.15

                49.92

                47.45

                Operating expenses to average assets

                1.08

                1.04

                1.14

                Interest rate spread

                1.82

                1.89

                2.26

                Net interest margin

                2.03

                2.09

                2.42

                Effective tax rate

                24.10

                23.27

                26.25

                Shares used for basic common EPS computation

                465,493,702

                484,036,552

                488,140,102

                Shares used for diluted common EPS computation

                465,493,702

                484,036,552

                488,140,102

                Common shares outstanding at the respective





                period-ends

                467,236,136

                473,536,604

                490,379,532

                (1)

                See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.

                (2)

                We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                2019

                2018

                2018

                CAPITAL MEASURES:





                Book value per common share

                $      13.11

                $      12.99

                $      12.80

                Tangible book value per common share (1)

                7.92

                7.85

                7.83

                Common stockholders' equity to total assets

                11.75

                %

                11.85

                %

                12.64

                %

                Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

                7.44

                7.51

                8.14




                (1)

                See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                2019

                2018

                2018

                REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)





                New York Community Bancorp, Inc.





                Common equity tier 1 ratio

                10.27

                %

                10.55

                %

                11.46

                %

                Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

                11.64

                11.94

                12.93

                Total risk-based capital ratio

                13.83

                14.16

                14.43

                Leverage capital ratio

                8.68

                8.74

                9.50

                New York Community Bank





                Common equity tier 1 ratio

                12.97

                %

                13.10

                %

                13.55

                %

                Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

                12.97

                13.10

                13.55

                Total risk-based capital ratio

                13.40

                13.54

                13.97

                Leverage capital ratio

                9.66

                9.58

                10.00




                (1)

                The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

                NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

                SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION







                Mar. 31, 2019







                compared to

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                Dec. 31,

                Mar. 31,

                2019

                2018

                2018

                2018

                2018

                (in thousands, except share data)

                (unaudited)

                (unaudited)

                (unaudited)



                Assets








                Cash and cash equivalents

                $1,008,550

                $1,474,955

                $2,680,772

                -32%

                -62%

                Securities:








                     Available-for-sale

                5,724,644

                5,613,520

                3,391,952

                2%

                69%

                     Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value

                32,128

                30,551

                32,069

                5%

                0%

                Total securities

                5,756,772

                5,644,071

                3,424,021

                2%

                68%

                Loans held for sale

                -

                -

                31,402

                NM

                NM

                Mortgage loans held for investment:








                     Multi-family

                29,952,775

                29,904,063

                28,673,988

                0%

                4%

                     Commercial real estate

                7,081,597

                7,000,990

                7,255,396

                1%

                -2%

                     One-to-four family

                435,991

                446,413

                465,981

                -2%

                -6%

                     Acquisition, development, and construction

                326,652

                407,875

                441,588

                -20%

                -26%

                Total mortgage loans held for investment

                37,797,015

                37,759,341

                36,836,953

                0%

                3%

                Other loans:








                     Commercial and industrial

                2,720,985

                2,397,784

                2,044,202