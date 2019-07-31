New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 Unchanged From Prior Quarter

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2019 Summary • Earnings :

- Net income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $97.2 million compared to $97.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. - Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $89.0 million or $0.19 per common share, compared to $89.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 or also $0.19 per common share. - Non-interest expenses came in at $123.1 million, compared to $138.8 million in the previous quarter. - The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 48.20%. - Return on average assets was 0.75% for the current second quarter while return on average common stockholders' equity was 5.79%. (1) - Return on average tangible assets was 0.78% for the current second quarter, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.57%. (1) (2) • Balance Sheet :

- Total assets increased 3% on an annualized basis to $52.8 billion, compared to December 31, 2018. - Total loans held for investment were $40.9 billion, up $710.8 million on a year-to-date basis or 4% annualized. - Total multi-family loans increased $582.2 million on a year-to-date basis, up 4% annualized. - Total commercial & industrial loans rose $398.7 million on a year-to-date basis, up 33% annualized. - Total deposits increased $1.6 billion on a year-to-date basis to $32.3 billion, up 10% annualized. - Total loan originations increased 47% to $3.0 billion on a linked-quarter basis, including a 78% increase in multi-family originations to $1.8 billion. - The current loan pipeline heading into the third quarter stands at $2.0 billion. • Net Interest Margin :

- The net interest margin for the second quarter was 2.00%, down three basis points compared to the first quarter 2019 margin. - Prepayment income increased 32% during the second quarter to $12.6 million compared to first quarter 2019. - Prepayment income added 11 basis points to the net interest margin this quarter compared to eight basis points in the previous quarter. • Asset Quality :

- Non-performing assets declined 12% to $63.1 million on a linked-quarter basis or 0.12% of total assets. - Non-performing loans also decreased 12% to $51.4 million or 0.13% of total loans compared to the previous quarter. • Capital Position at June 30, 2019 :

- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.02%. - Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.36%. - Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.46%. - Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.64%.





(1) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders. (2) "Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this release.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $97.2 million, relatively unchanged from the $97.6 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2019. On a year-to-date basis, net income was $194.8 million, down 9% compared to the first six months of 2018.

Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $89.0 million, or $0.19 per common share, compared to $89.4 million, also $0.19 per common share for the first quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income available to common shareholders totaled $178.4 million, or $0.38 per common share, compared to $197.5 million or $0.40 per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Commenting on the Company's second quarter 2019 performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "We are very pleased with the Company's performance this quarter, which was highlighted by strong loan and deposit growth, continued lower operating expenses, and a relatively stable net interest margin. We believe that we are currently well-positioned for a lower interest rate environment, given our liability sensitive balance sheet and for the changed landscape in the New York City rent-regulated real estate market, given our underwriting standards, our experience and longevity in the market."

"New York Community will continue to support our borrowers in the multi-family space. We have always been a conservative lender and this conservatism has always served us well over the past 50 years in which we have been actively involved in this type of lending. Moreover, we have always been a main beneficiary of dislocation in this market, be it credit-driven or event-driven. As other players exit the market, we will take advantage of the dislocation and seek opportunities to grow our portfolio at wider spreads."

"Our overall loan portfolio grew 4% on an annualized basis, compared to the level at December 31, 2018. This was driven by our multi-family portfolio, which increased 4% and our commercial and industrial portfolio, which increased 33%, driven by our specialty finance business."

"Growth was funded by deposits, which continued to grow, increasing $1.6 billion year-to-date, or 10% annualized. We will be proactive in managing our deposit costs lower, once the Federal Reserve pivots to an easing environment."

"Our net interest margin was down three basis points this quarter to 2.00%. Excluding prepayments, which increased on a linked-quarter basis, the margin was 1.89%, down six basis points. However, we believe that our net interest margin will benefit from a lower short-term interest rate environment going forward."

"Operating expenses also improved during the quarter. At $123.1 million, our operating expenses represent a run-rate of less than $500 million and our efficiency ratio was 48.20%."

"On the asset quality side, our metrics continue to be very strong and remain among the best in the industry."



DIVIDEND DECLARATION AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Reflecting our earnings outlook, asset quality metrics, and strong capital position, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $11.20 as of July 30, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.1%. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of August 12, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company did not repurchase any common shares under its previously announced share repurchase program. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 7.1 million shares at an average price of $9.47. In total, the Company has repurchased 23.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.54, or $227.9 million under the current $300 million share repurchase authorization.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $52.8 billion, an increase of $876.9 million, or 3% annualized, compared to our total assets at December 31, 2018. The year-to-date increase was driven by continued growth in our loan portfolio, with both the multi-family and commercial and industrial ("C&I") segments increasing, and to a lesser degree, growth in the securities portfolio. As was the case last quarter, this quarter's growth was funded via continued strong growth in our deposits, while the level of borrowed funds declined.

Total loans held for investment increased $710.8 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. Second quarter loan growth occurred in two categories: our core multi-family portfolio and our specialty finance portfolio, which is classified as C&I.

While it has been one of our strategies to redeploy a portion of our cash position into securities, given the extraordinarily low interest rate environment in place during much of the second quarter, we did not reinvest in securities as much as in the past. As a result, our overall cash position increased $238.3 million, or 24% to $1.2 billion, compared to the previous quarter, while the securities portfolio remained relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Year-to-date, total deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 10% annualized, while total borrowed funds declined $1.1 billion, or 16% annualized, to $13.1 billion, compared to $14.2 billion at December 31, 2018.

Loans

Total loans, net were $40.7 billion at June 30, 2019, up $719.5 million, or 4% annualized, compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. On a year-to-date basis, this quarter's loan growth was driven by our multi-family portfolio and our C&I loan portfolio, consisting largely of specialty finance loans, offset by a modest decline in the commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio.

Total multi-family loans rose $582.2 million in the first six months of 2019, or 4% annualized, while total C&I loans increased $398.7 million, or 33% annualized, over the same time period. The growth in the C&I portfolio was largely driven by our specialty finance business. Specialty finance loans grew $413.1 million, or 42% annualized, to $2.4 billion compared to December 31, 2018.

On a linked-quarter, multi-family loans increased $533.5 million, or 7% annualized, and C&I loans rose $75.5 million, or 11% annualized.

Originations

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total loans originated for investment increased 47% to $3.0 billion, compared to $2.0 billion in the prior quarter. Sequentially, multi-family originations jumped 78% to $1.8 billion, CRE originations increased 85% to $382.9 million, and specialty finance originations declined a modest 1% to $677.3 million.

Pipeline

The current pipeline stands at $2.0 billion. This includes $1.4 billion in multi-family loans, $302 million in CRE loans, and $277 million in specialty finance loans.

Funding

Deposits

The Company continues to execute on its strategy to organically grow our deposit base. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 10% annualized. Similar to prior quarters, our deposit growth this quarter was largely focused in certificates of deposit ("CDs"). CDs increased $2.1 billion, or 34% annualized for the first six months of the year, along with modest growth in savings accounts and non-interest bearing accounts.

During the current second quarter, total deposits grew $731.4 million, or 9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter. Again, this was led by double digit growth in CDs, which increased $1.5 billion, or 48% annualized. On a linked-quarter basis, interest bearing checking and money market accounts, as well as non-interest bearing accounts both declined, while savings accounts rose modestly.

While our deposit growth has been strong over the past year and a half, as the Federal Reserve potentially pivots to a more accommodative stance on short-term interest rates, we will proactively manage our deposit costs lower.

Borrowed Funds

At June 30, 2019, total borrowed funds were $13.1 billion, down $1.1 billion, or 16% annualized, compared to $14.2 billion at December 31, 2018 and down $175.8 million, or 5% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis. The entire decline was attributable to a decline in wholesale borrowings, specifically Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances.

Asset Quality

The Company's asset quality metrics improved during the current second quarter and overall remain strong. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") declined 12% compared to the first quarter of this year, to $63.1 million, as the level of both non-accrual loans and repossessed assets declined. Total non-performing loans also declined 12% to $51.4 million, or 0.13% of total loans. Included in this amount is $32.9 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans. Total repossessed assets declined 8% to $11.7 million. Included in this amount is $9.7 million of repossessed taxi medallions. As of June 30, 2019, our remaining taxi medallion-related loans totaled $65.3 million, compared to $69.6 million at March 31, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $7.4 million or 0.02% of average loans, up $5.4 million compared to $2.0 million or 0.00% of average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The linked-quarter increase was due to the partial charge-off of a C&I loan related to one borrower which became non-accrual last quarter. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $9.3 million or 0.02% of average loans, down $2.4 million or 20% compared to $11.7 million or 0.03% of average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2018. In addition to the one C&I-related charge-off, the first six months of 2019 included $4.0 million of taxi medallion-related charge-offs compared to $7.4 million for the first six months of 2018.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $237.7 million, down 2% compared to the $241.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and down 10% compared to the $264.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Total interest income for the current second quarter rose 2% on a linked-quarter basis, and 9% on a year-over-year basis, but this growth was offset by 5% linked-quarter and 41% year-over-year growth in total interest expense.

The higher interest income compared to both the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter was primarily due to growth in average loan balances along with higher yields on those loans. The higher interest expense over the same time periods is the result of significant growth in CD balances concurrent with higher rates paid on those balances, due to multiple increases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve over the past year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income totaled $479.0 million, down $55.2 million, or 10%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Total interest income for the first half of 2019 rose $78.3 million or 10% versus the first half of 2018, while interest expense increased $133.5 million or 46% over the same time period.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") for the second quarter of 2019 was 2.00%, down three basis points compared to the first quarter 2019 NIM. The modest decrease was driven by higher funding costs and was offset somewhat by higher yields on our loan portfolio. Prepayment income for the second quarter was $12.6 million, up 32% from the $9.6 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019, contributing 11 basis points to this quarter's NIM, up three basis points from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, our second quarter NIM would have been 1.89%, on a non-GAAP basis, down six basis points compared to the previous quarter.

Additionally, both the GAAP and non-GAAP NIM were negatively impacted by two other factors during the current second quarter. First, the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York reduced its dividend paid to member banks, and second, given the low interest rate environment during much of the quarter, we did not reinvest our cash into investment securities, resulting in excess liquidity during the second quarter. Collectively, these two items negatively impacted the NIM by three basis points.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the NIM was 2.02%, down 35 basis points compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was the result of higher funding costs due to the cumulative impact of multiple short-term interest rate increases during this time frame, offset partially by higher yields on our interest-earning assets. Prepayment income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $22.2 million, down 29% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. Prepayment income contributed 10 and 13 basis points, respectively to the NIM. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the NIM on a non-GAAP basis would have been 1.92%, compared to 2.24%.

Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million compared to a recovery of loan losses of $1.2 million in the previous quarter. On a year-to-date basis, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $622,000 compared to a provision for loan losses of $14.3 million in the first half of 2018.

Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income declined 29% on a linked-quarter basis to $17.6 million. Included in the first quarter 2019 was $7.0 million of net gains on the sale of securities compared to only $493,000 in the current second quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income declined $3.2 million, or 7% to $42.4 million, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Included in the six month period for last year was approximately $10.4 million related to our wealth management business, Peter B. Cannell & Co., which was sold in the first quarter of this year. Included in the six month period for this year, was $7.5 million of net gains on the sale of securities compared to a net loss of $769,000 for the first six months of last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $123.1 million, down $15.7 million, or 11% on a linked-quarter basis. Our operating expenses during the first quarter of 2019 included certain items related to severance costs and branch rationalization, which totaled $9.0 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total non-interest expenses declined $15.4 million, or 6%, to $261.8 million. The efficiency ratio for the current second quarter was 48.20% compared to 52.15% in the first quarter of the year.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $33.1 million, compared to $31.0 million in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 25.42% during the current second quarter, compared to 24.10% in the first quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, income tax expense totaled $64.1 million, compared to $74.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This decline was mainly due to lower pre-tax income in the 2019 six-month period compared to the 2018 six-month period. The effective tax rate was 24.77% for the current six months, compared to 25.80% for the year-ago six months.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At June 30, 2019, the Company reported assets of $52.8 billion, loans of $40.7 billion, deposits of $32.3 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 239 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,228,295

$ 1,474,955 Securities:





Available-for-sale 5,738,146

5,613,520 Equity investments with readily





determinable fair values, at fair value 32,585

30,551 Total securities 5,770,731

5,644,071 Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 30,486,301

29,904,063 Commercial real estate 6,901,345

7,000,990 One-to-four family 417,923

446,413 Acquisition, development, and construction 266,305

407,875 Total mortgage loans held for investment 38,071,874

37,759,341 Other loans:





Commercial and industrial 2,796,462

2,397,784 Other loans 8,365

8,783 Total other loans held for investment 2,804,827

2,406,567 Total loans held for investment 40,876,701

40,165,908 Less: Allowance for loan losses (151,112)

(159,820) Loans held for investment, net 40,725,589

40,006,088 Total loans, net 40,725,589

40,006,088 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 582,348

644,590 Premises and equipment, net 327,788

346,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 308,412

- Goodwill 2,426,379

2,436,131 Other assets 1,406,711

1,347,362 Total assets $ 52,776,253

$ 51,899,376 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 10,770,360

$ 11,530,049 Savings accounts 4,800,023

4,643,260 Certificates of deposit 14,286,286

12,194,322 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,475,857

2,396,799 Total deposits 32,332,526

30,764,430 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 12,427,661

13,553,661 Junior subordinated debentures 359,683

359,508 Subordinated notes 294,794

294,697 Total borrowed funds 13,082,138

14,207,866 Operating lease liabilities 308,073

- Other liabilities 378,838

271,845 Total liabilities 46,101,575

45,244,141 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070





shares issued; and 467,358,939 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,099,474

6,099,940 Retained earnings 316,921

297,202 Treasury stock, at cost (23,080,131 and 16,902,466 shares, respectively) (220,546)

(161,998) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax 44,561

(10,534) Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-





temporary impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(6,042) Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (67,434)

(71,077) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (28,915)

(87,653) Total stockholders' equity 6,674,678

6,655,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,776,253

$ 51,899,376









NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















(in thousands, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Mortgage and other loans and leases $ 387,634

$ 379,790

$ 368,456

$ 767,424

$ 724,373 Securities and money market investments 66,118

66,384

48,876

132,502

97,284 Total interest income 453,752

446,174

417,332

899,926

821,657



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 47,772

50,159

40,380

97,931

74,749 Savings accounts 8,861

8,083

6,630

16,944

13,851 Certificates of deposit 80,651

67,775

39,534

148,426

70,049 Borrowed funds 78,778

78,832

66,833

157,610

128,755 Total interest expense 216,062

204,849

153,377

420,911

287,404 Net interest income 237,690

241,325

263,955

479,015

534,253 Provision for (recovery of ) losses on loans 1,844

(1,222)

4,714

622

14,285 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 235,846

242,547

259,241

478,393

519,968



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 7,487

7,228

7,492

14,715

14,819 Bank-owned life insurance 6,479

6,975

6,318

13,454

13,122 Net gain (loss) on securities 493

6,987

(303)

7,480

(769) Other income 3,138

3,595

9,199

6,733

18,391 Total non-interest income 17,597

24,785

22,706

42,382

45,563



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 72,573

81,440

80,314

154,013

164,289 Occupancy and equipment 21,889

22,962

25,026

44,851

49,910 General and administrative 28,590

34,365

32,802

62,955

63,050 Total non-interest expense 123,052

138,767

138,142

261,819

277,249 Income before income taxes 130,391

128,565

143,805

258,956

288,282 Income tax expense 33,145

30,988

36,451

64,133

74,376 Net Income 97,246

97,577

107,354

194,823

213,906 Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

16,414

16,414 Net income available to common shareholders $ 89,039

$ 89,370

$ 99,147

$ 178,409

$ 197,492



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.38

$ 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.38

$ 0.40





















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,674,678

$ 6,629,070

$ 6,789,352

$ 6,674,678

$ 6,789,352

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,745,459

$ 3,699,851

$ 3,850,381

$ 3,745,459

$ 3,850,381























Total Assets $ 52,776,253

$ 52,149,577

$ 50,469,170

$ 52,776,253

$ 50,469,170

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

Tangible assets $ 50,349,874

$ 49,723,198

$ 48,033,039

$ 50,349,874

$ 48,033,039























Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,149,275

$ 6,104,442

$ 6,286,326

$ 6,126,982

$ 6,287,024

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,435,806)

(2,436,131)

(2,431,066)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,722,896

$ 3,668,636

$ 3,850,195

$ 3,695,916

$ 3,850,893























Average Assets $ 52,072,326

$ 51,617,557

$ 49,567,386

$ 51,846,198

$ 49,216,789

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,435,806)

(2,436,131)

(2,431,066)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible assets $ 49,645,947

$ 49,181,751

$ 47,131,255

$ 49,415,132

$ 46,780,658























Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 89,039

$ 89,370

$ 99,147

$ 178,409

$ 197,492























GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average assets (1) 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.87 % 0.75 % 0.87 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 5.79

5.86

6.31

5.82

6.28

Book value per common share $ 13.21

$ 13.11

$ 12.82

$ 13.21

$ 12.82

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.69

11.75

12.46

11.69

12.46























NON-GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.91 % 0.79 % 0.91 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 9.57

9.74

10.30

9.65

10.26

Tangible book value per common share $ 8.01

$ 7.92

$ 7.85

$ 8.01

$ 7.85

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.44

7.44

8.02

7.44

8.02

























(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans and leases, net $ 40,208,256

$ 387,634

3.86 % $ 39,890,669

$ 379,790

3.81 % $ 38,937,521

$ 368,456

3.79 % Securities 6,320,252

60,340

3.82

6,263,933

61,037

3.91

4,029,967

37,962

3.77

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 967,364

5,778

2.40

892,187

5,347

2.43

2,288,581

10,914

1.91

Total interest-earning assets 47,495,872

453,752

3.82

47,046,789

446,174

3.80

45,256,069

417,332

3.69

Non-interest-earning assets 4,576,454









4,570,768









4,311,317









Total assets $ 52,072,326









$ 51,617,557









$ 49,567,386









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 10,811,077

$ 47,772

1.77 % $ 11,478,820

$ 50,159

1.77 % $ 12,185,478

$ 40,380

1.33 % Savings accounts 4,729,517

8,861

0.75

4,669,824

8,083

0.70

4,935,936

6,630

0.54

Certificates of deposit 13,509,392

80,651

2.39

12,298,274

67,775

2.23

9,631,672

39,534

1.65

Total interest-bearing deposits 29,049,986

137,284

1.90

28,446,918

126,017

1.80

26,753,086

86,544

1.30

Borrowed funds 13,111,692

78,778

2.41

13,491,860

78,832

2.37

13,126,137

66,833

2.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities 42,161,678

216,062

2.06

41,938,778

204,849

1.98

39,879,223

153,377

1.54

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,698,578









2,477,420









2,675,223









Other liabilities 559,955









594,077









223,774









Total liabilities 45,420,211









45,010,275









42,778,220









Stockholders' equity 6,652,115









6,607,282









6,789,166









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,072,326









$ 51,617,557









$ 49,567,386









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 237,690

1.76 %



$ 241,325

1.82 %



$ 263,955

2.15 % Net interest margin







2.00 %







2.03 %







2.33 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.13 x







1.12 x







1.13 x